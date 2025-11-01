NKCAC Head Start and Early Head Start Programs remain open during government shutdown

There are 28 organizations that operate Head Start programs across the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission is among them and remains fully operational.

While some programs within the state and across the nation are experiencing challenges in maintaining operations due to the federal government shutdown, Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission’s Head Start and Early Head Start programs will continue to operate beyond November 1 and remain funded well into 2026.

It will continue to serve our families and community with the same dedication and commitment that define our mission; providing comprehensive support, early education, and essential resources that empower children and strengthen families.

The CAC extends sincere support and solidarity to partners, colleagues, and Head Start families nationwide as they navigate this challenging period.

More information on the Head Start Program and all other NKCAC programs and services can be found at the organization’s website at www.nkcac.org.

Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission