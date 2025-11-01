Time to ‘Fall back’ as end of Daylight Saving Time will mean as of 2 a.m. Sunday, it’ll be 1 a.m.

Staff report

Spring forward, Fall back — as the saying goes. The time to change your clocks is almost here. So, it’s time to ‘Fall back.’

As of 2 a.m. Sunday, you should set your clocks back an hour, gaining that hour you lost last spring.

The annual ritual — which we’re told most people don’t like — is upon us, so be prepared for an extra hour to your weekend on Sunday. It’s your choice how to spend it. Make a wise choice.

Days are already getting shorter but end of Daylight Saving Time can mean less daylight after schools or work for exercise or outdoor fun. Some health groups, like the American Medical Academy of Sleep Medicine, have long urged an end to the proctice but legislation has never gotten that far.

An hour change can throw off the ol’ body clock, but an hour change is what we have.

Check your clocks on Sunday.