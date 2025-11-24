Get ready, be aware as you plan your air travel from CVG this holiday season; some tips

Staff report

As the holiday approaches, CVG is alert and ready to make your travel by air as stress-free and enjoyable as possible — but is reminding travelers there are plenty of things you can do as well.

CVG shares statistics and tips that can help you:



Outlook:



• CVG will offer more than 950 flights during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period to more than 50 nonstop destinations.



• More than 206,000 passengers are expected to travel through the airport 11/23-11/30.



• The Wednesday before Thanksgiving and Sunday, Nov. 30, are expected to be the busiest days.

• The busiest time for departures is expected to be between 5 and 7 a.m.; arrivals remain steady from mid-morning through 11 p.m.



• The most popular destinations include Orlando, New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Fort Lauderdale and Fort Myers

CVG travel tips:



• All passengers are advised to arrive in the TSA line at least two hours before a flight within the US and three hours before an international flight.



• Check TSA’s website for what you can bring through security.



• The security checkpoint now offers CLEAR eGates, which speeds up the security screening process by using biometric software to match the traveler’s facial image to their identity document and boarding pass.



• Visit cvgairport.com to view expected TSA wait times, parking availability, and food options including CVG’s newest restaurant, Urban Crave in Concourse A, and SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls in Concourse B, a healthy option travelers love.



• Passengers should contact their airline in advance if they need special assistance such as wheelchair assistance.



• CVG offers parking reservations in the CVG Terminal Garage, CVG ValuPark, and CVG Economy Lot. Visit CVG Parking/ind Your Perfect Spot & Book Now!/CVG Airport to reserve a spot.



• Please wait in the Cell Phone Lot if you are picking up someone at the airport. You will not be able to wait at curbside. Curbside is reserved for active loading and unloading only.