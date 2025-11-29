Goodbye Farmer’s Almanac: 2026 edition will be its last, after more than 200 years

By Jennifer Jahn

NKyTribune staff writer

For those of us born in the ’80s, the word “almanac” may instantly bring Back to the Future II to mind. For those born decades later, it may mean nothing at all. However, many before these generations knew and lived by the Farmer’s Almanac and after more than 200 years of forecasting weather of earth’s seasons, the publication is now in its last season.

“[W]e’ve made the very difficult decision to write the final chapter of this historical publication. The 2026 Farmers’ Almanac will be our last edition,” wrote Sandi Duncan and Peter Geiger, Editor and Editor Emeritus.

This longstanding publication had its beginnings in 1818 and was used in households for weather forecasting, moon phases, gardening tips, and home remedies. It also provided “Best Days” for all sorts of things from weaning to potty training. It is most well-known for its weather predictions, “I never plan a trip without consulting the almanac for the weather. And I’ve never been disappointed!” said long time reader, Gloria Davenport.

How have readers never been disappointed in the Almanac’s long-range weather predictions? They are based on a formula originally developed by its founding editor, David Young. He used sunspot activity, tidal action of the moon, the position of the planets, and many other various meteorological conditions. Today, the same is used and also accounts for fluctuations in the environment on Earth. The exact formula is a secret amongst the editors.

All is not lost though, while the Farmer’s Almanac (1818) is at its end, the Old Farmer’s Almanac is still long in years. The Old Farmer’s publication has been around since 1792, includes long-range weather predictions, farmer’s stories, and is printed at a separate location from the 1818 Farmer’s Almanac.

There is still time to receive your 2026 Farmer’s Almanac, both printed and online. You can find your copy at Farmer’s Almanac, Amazon, or at Walmart or one of the many retailers listed on their website.

Ready for Northern Kentucky’s winter prediction?

A classic winter wonderland, very cold and snowy, “A significant cold snap in mid-January will keep most shivering. Winter’s wrath continues with another pronounced cold spell predicted for mid-February,” reads the Almanac’s Winter Weather Forecast 2025-2026.”

As winter settles in, bring out the extra blankets and stack the wood high, then take a quiet moment to savor the wit, wisdom, and weather found in this final edition. It’s more than just a forecast, it’s the last page of a publication that helped generations greet each season with knowledge, a plan, and confidence.