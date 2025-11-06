Local martial artists triumph at 2025 World Karate and Kickboxing championships

Competitors from McClendon Martial Arts in Alexandria battled against the best martial artists from around the globe at the 2025 World Karate and Kickboxing Commission (WKC) World Championships in Niagara Falls, returning home with an impressive collection of medals and hard-earned respect.

The team faced intense competition against participants from 17 countries and medaled in both point fighting and continuous sparring divisions, including both individual and team events.

In total, McClendon Martial Arts earned 21 medals:

Gold: Skylar Dill, Jamie McClendon (2X), Sarah Moore, Mason Prieshoff, Izzy Richeson, Addi Venneman

Silver: Trent Baker, Addy Cain, Ahri Cain, Skylar Dill, Izzy Richeson, Addi Venneman

Bronze: Mitchell Hornsby, Sarah Moore, Mason Prieshoff (2X), Amanda Richeson (3X), Michael Richeson

Honorable mentions include Tony Baker, Logan Hayslette, Keith Richeson, and Knox Vanderyt, who represented McClendon Martial Arts and Team USA with pride.

With students ranging from age three to adult, McClendon Martial Arts has been voted Best of Northern Kentucky four times and continues to produce elite martial artists who balance competitive success with strong character and community leadership.

​MIchael McClendon coached the local athletes to their victory. He is a third generation martial artist and the founder of McClendon Martial Arts.

McClendon Martial Arts, located in Alexandria, offers world-class instruction in MMA, kickboxing, point fighting, weapons, jiu-jitsu, and self-defense for students of all ages and abilities. With a legacy of excellence and a focus on discipline, fitness, and personal growth, the studio has trained multiple world champions and continues to shape the next generation of martial artists.