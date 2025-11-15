NewsMakers ’25: Cady Short-Thompson, a dynamic leader on NKU campus, in community

By Laura Kroeger

NKyTribune staff writer

Call it divine providence, prophetic or just plain meant to be. When Cady Short-Thompson was a 27-year-old communications professor at Northern Kentucky University, a colleague pulled her aside. With an aura of assurance he told the high-energy instructor, “some day you are going to be president of NKU.”

The words sunk in and did not leave. At the time she dynamically served as graduate program director and department chair, already in possession of her Bachelor’s, Master’s and Ph.D. from the University of Cincinnati. She carefully watched the leadership styles of various administrators, especially eventual president Dr. Jim Votruba whom she claims, “taught me to be a leader.”

After teaching and moving up in administration at NKU from 1996-2010, Dr. Short-Thompson became dean of the University of Cincinnati Blue Ash College from 2010-2017, then provost of Hope College in Holland, Michigan, from 2017-2017.

Home beckoned.

The Thompson family moved back to Cincinnati when Cady was named CEO of Breakthrough Cincinnati from 2021-2023.

Then she received the phone call.

In October 2023, Dr. Cady Short-Thompson’s career came full circle when she returned to NKU as the seventh president of the university.

Retired Scripps CEO Rich Boehne, the Chair of the Board at the time, had much praise for the selection.

“Cady is highly skilled, has terrific experience and leadership qualities, but so did the other leading candidates for president at NKU. What set her apart, in an extensive national search, was her deep commitment to this particular university’s mission and culture. She was the piece of the puzzle that we were looking for. Her strong performance over the first couple of years has proven that we made the right choice. The impact of her leadership at NKU will change the lives of thousands of eager students and deliver much-needed talent to the workforce that powers our regional economy.”

“From day one, Cady brought a vitality and vision that continues to reshape NKU and our region,” said current Board Chair Nathan Smith. “She understands this community at its core—having served here as a professor, a leader and now as our president—and she wasted no time in putting that knowledge into action. Under her leadership, NKU has launched bold new programs, strengthened its ties with business and civic partners, and taken decisive steps to secure the university’s financial future.”

It was not easy. Short-Thompson arrived when the university was facing a $24 million budget deficit. Less than two years later under her determined leadership NKU had a balanced budget and its first positive cash flow in five years.

She says much of the deficit stemmed from the pandemic. Services such as food services and student housing took big hits. As the university returned to normalcy, Dr. Short-Thompson swiftly instituted innovative programs that made higher education accessible in a whole new way.

One program that has brought her much acclaim is Three States/One Rate, established for students in Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana who all now pay the same price of in-state tuition. It has boosted the enrollment rate. Another is Direct Admit which simplifies the undergraduate college admissions process by eliminating applications, fees and essays. It’s a revolutionary program that removes the barrier to higher education by automatically admitting new, first-time freshmen with an unweighted high school GPA of 2.7 or higher.

Presidential search committee chair and alumna Kara Williams believes, “President Short-Thompson has a gift for turning vision into action, simplifying enrollment with direct admit, breaking down barriers with the Three States/One Rate tuition, diversifying housing, and building a strong, capable cabinet. She’s building partnerships that enrich civic life, address workforce shortages, and create new career tracks for adult learners.”

Dr. Short-Thompson believes it is the University’s responsibility to be civically minded.

“Aligning with the community helps us be lights in the region.”

She leads by example through sitting on several regional boards including ArtsWave, BE NKY, Cincinnati Regional Business Committee, Cincinnati Women’s Executive Forum, Dan Beard Council, Holocaust and Humanity Center, Horizon League, Life Learning Center, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Northern Kentucky University Foundation and Executive Committee, OneNKY Alliance, and United Way of Greater Cincinnati. When they refer to Dr. Short-Thompson they use words like visionary, high-energy, idea generator, positive, unifier and joyful.

With her busy schedule she somehow manages to attend many NKU sporting events, often with her husband Steve, her high school sweetheart to whom she has been married since 1992. They have three adult children, Alex, Skye and Seth.

“When we launch new programs I think of my kids. As students, what would have interested them? What would change the trajectory of their current path? How could they be the best versions of themselves?”

The community has been amazed at the abundance of programs that have aligned the University with the community and its workforce in just the past few months:

• NKU was named the future home of Kentucky Governors School for the Arts GSA). It’s a three-week intensive summer residency program for Kentucky’s high school sophomores and juniors. Courses include areas such as architecture and design, creative writing, dance, drama, and musical theatre. Graphic design will be an addition. Dr. Short-Thompson believes, “GSA has transformed the lives of thousands of young people across the Commonwealth, and now these students will bring their talent, passion and creativity to our campus.”

• The Norse Network Hub will soon be a “front door” to NKU that will connect the university with external partners—businesses, nonprofits, industry and community organizations It’s a one stop point for employers to access talent for their workforce needs.

• LaunchNKY Center for Civic Leadership was created by NKU, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the OneNKY Alliance. It’s a 12-month series of sessions on civic engagement and skill development, primarily targeting early to mid-career professionals. It begins in January 2026.

• NKU’s Chase Law School will move to the heart of Covington along with the University of Kentucky College of Medicine, positioning it within two miles of the 25 largest Greater Cincinnati law firms and five federal and state courthouses.

Is your head spinning?

There is no doubt that Dr. Cady Short-Thompson is uniting the community together in one of the most dynamic and tireless fashions yet seen. For all of this she is a 2025 recipient of the News Maker Award presented by the Northern Kentucky Tribune.

“A community is only as strong as its leaders. So I accept this honor with joy on behalf of our NKU community, the 3,500 students I am proud to have taught and the 15,300 students currently enrolled this fall.”

Said Board Chair Nathan Smith, “She has turned challenge into opportunity and infused NKU with an energy that inspires confidence in what lies ahead. Cady is more than a leader for our campus; she is a champion for the entire region.”

It seems that ominous time when she was told she’d eventually lead NKU one day was right on target. The university is stronger thanks to the boundless energy, academic prowess, quest for partnerships and encouragement of student success that makes Dr. Cady Short-Thompson an outstanding and inspirational NKyTribune 2025 NewsMaker.

