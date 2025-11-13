NewsMakers ’25: Patricia Nortmann, from candy striper to St. E. executive, lead by caring, competence

By Laura Kroeger

It’s not often anymore that an individual remains at the same company their entire career. But that is the story of Patricia “Trish” Nortmann who has spent 40 years moving up the ladder of success at St. Elizabeth Healthcare with boundless energy and a love for new opportunities.

Throughout her four decades at St. Elizabeth she has been recognized for her expertise in healthcare operations, laboratory management and healthcare administration.

“I started as a high school candy striper at St. Luke Hospital which is now St. Elizabeth Fort Thomas,” she begins. “When so many others saw nursing as a future vocation, it was not for me. I found life sciences.”

A 48-week program enabled her to graduate from high school and Thomas More College as a phlebotomist. She eventually graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in medical technology from Thomas More, simultaneously honing in on her love of science, administration and achievement.

Since 2023 she has served as vice president of patient services and the site administrator for St. Elizabeth Covington. This includes oversight of the labs, imaging, respiratory therapy, pharmacy, rehab services and sports medicine as well as the everyday operations of the Covington campus.

“I love the role of supporting each other, especially the diversity of my position in upholding every member of the team and inspiring them to seek new opportunities at St. Elizabeth,” she believes. “It’s like what has happened to me over and over. Challenges bring new opportunities and when you least expect it, there’s always a chance to take on something that seems daunting and make it better. I have such gratitude for so many instances like that.”

She began her administrative journey when she successfully combined the blood bank of the lab department with immunology. Then, just when she received an offer to join another organization, a new challenge came: combining the labs of St. Elizabeth and St. Luke.

“I loved doing that so much! I have such gratitude for the fulfilling opportunity to keep me at St. E. I have the same feeling about being named a VP. Things you don’t see coming are what I am most grateful for. Like being named the site administrator over Covington. It’s another challenge I didn’t see coming, but I just love it.”

Pat Frew, executive director of the Covington Business Council has witnessed Trish’s unwavering commitment to Covington.

“Trish is a talented, dedicated professional and community advocate who has continued to grow in influence in her two years as a CBC Board member,” he said. “She is a great listener and actively engages in many of our major events. She has also assumed the large role of site administrator for the St. Elizabeth Campus where she has launched several programs to assist the community right from the site’s parking lot.”

It was during Trish’s first month overseeing Covington that Isiah House used the parking lot for their holiday food distribution. The past two years Be Concerned set up in the parking lot each August to distribute some 1,000 backpacks to underserved kids. Free Store Food Bank distributes food for the holidays.

“I am grateful to be part of these efforts. It shows you’re doing something more than just administrative work. It’s quite meaningful,” she said.

“Trish has brought a substantial amount of professional experience to New Perceptions and she is a deeply committed person to our mission,” said executive director Shawn Carroll. “She leads in a quiet way; her leadership is by example. She not only studies the potential challenges, but she also offers various solutions in her own modest style. A significant part of Trish is that she is super knowledgeable about so many subjects, though her humility and commitment are her most endearing qualities. Her love for those with developmental delays is clearly evident in her smiles and occasional tears of joy as she shares time with those she serves. We look forward to Trish being chair of the board beginning in 2026 and then continuing in 2027 as New Perceptions will be celebrating its 75th anniversary.”

When Trish sees a need, she fulfills it. Early on when she realized the lab was still paper-based in its transactions, she attended Northern Kentucky University to obtain a Master’s degree in business. She learned the technology that enabled her to make the lab more efficient and in tune with current digitalized trends.

It’s no secret that Trish finds joy in science and operations. She always has two or three organizational charts in the works so that she and her team are ready for any new projects that come their way. Challenges help her grow. She is driven by an inner strength that longs for the next adventure. Trish is grateful to all the people who took a chance on her. She calls them “unassuming mentors.”

Wondering where her constant reference to gratitude comes from? It started with her mother. As she became deeper entrenched in dementia, her mom still had an unwavering spirit of gratitude for her life and children. Trish saw the resilience and deep-seated happiness for life demonstrated by her mother. It made a profound impact on Trish and her sisters. Every project is met with a sense of meaning and appreciation.

The competitive, high results-driven administrator is fulfilled by completing projects. She tells her sons, aged 33, 28 and 25 to find their passion. There’s always an opportunity waiting for you out there that you didn’t know would be coming your way. Her husband, retired from a long-time IT position, is now passionate about volunteering and playing a few rounds of golf with his wife as often as possible.

Perhaps one of the crowning achievements of Patricia Nortmann’s career started with a phone call from her counterpart at a competing health system. They discussed joining forces on a combined lab. Each would do their own billing, but work together to obtain state-of-the-art technology and reach many economies of scale. Preferred Health Partners, formed in 2018, is automated with robotics. It will soon open a micro biology lab in Hebron which will enable them to again expand.

She says, “It’s one of the coolest things I have ever been part of. It’s also one of the best kept secrets in Northern Kentucky. Preferred Health Partners has grown from a volume of 4 million tests to over 5.7 million. The additional facility is expected to considerably increase volume for the 50/50 partners.”

So what does a high energy, results-oriented administrator do in her spare time besides golf? She paints. After dabbling in oils she may move onto learning to produce stained glass.

“Patricia’s recognition as a 2025 NKY Newsmaker of the Year is well deserved,” says Vera Hall, executive vice president and chief operating officer for St. Elizabeth Healthcare. “Her decades of service reflect a deep passion for healthcare and a tireless pursuit of innovation and improvement. Her collaborative spirit and unwavering commitment to quality care have made a lasting impact on our organization and the communities we serve.”

As for Trish, the award is a great honor and was completely unexpected.

“It’s another gift you don’t see coming. I am truly grateful for the recognition for me and for my team that works so hard to encompass innovation and measureable results.”

