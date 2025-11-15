NKY Chamber, DisruptHR seeking speakers for HR empowerment event next year

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) is partnering with DisruptHR, a global information exchange platform for innovative HR thinking, to bring the first-ever DisruptHR Northern Kentucky event to the region.

The event is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, in Griffin Hall at Northern Kentucky University, and speaker applications are now open.

DisruptHR Northern Kentucky will feature short, high-energy presentations designed to provoke new ways of thinking and spark fresh ideas in the HR field. The format encourages bold perspectives on talent, leadership, and workplace culture.

“DisruptHR offers a dynamic platform to empower HR professionals and business leaders in our region to challenge the status quo and lead with impact,” said Nancy Spivey, vice president of talent strategies at the NKY Chamber. “By bringing this experience to our members and Northern Kentucky’s broader business community, we’re helping drive innovation and inspire new ways of thinking about talent and leadership.”

The event showcases 14 speakers, each given five minutes and 20 PowerPoint slides to present about any topic that is relevant to the world of work. Speakers do not need to work in HR, which provides a variety of perspectives on talent that can often get lost in the traditional realm of human resources.

The NKY Chamber is actively seeking speakers and sponsors for the event. Speaker applications are due by Jan. 2 and can be completed online at NKYChamber.com. Those interested in presenting, can view past DisruptHR speaker videos at disrupthr.co.

“Our HR100 Committee is focused on advancing the future of work, and DisruptHR aligns perfectly with that mission,” said David Noe, CEO of Payroll Partners and chair of the NKY Chamber’s HR 100 Committee. “This is about more than just an event. It’s about elevating the conversation around people, culture, and leadership – issues that are central to the success of every business in our region.”

Companies interested in sponsoring the event should contact Diana McGlade, sponsorship investments strategist at dmcglade@nkychamber.com.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce