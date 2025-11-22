NKY Chamber recognizes ESNKY’s Kim Webb, St. Elizabeth’s Garren Colvin with Community Awards

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) presented both Kim Webb, CEO of the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky (ESNKY), and Garren Colvin, president and CEO of St. Elizabeth Healthcare, each with a Northern Kentucky Community Award during this month’s Eggs ‘N Issues event.

Webb has spent the last decade working with ESNKY as its Executive Director and stepped up into the role of chief executive officer in May of this year. Her passion and dedication led to a $4.2 million capital campaign to move into the shelter’s state-of-the-art facility in Covington in 2022. Webb is a leader in the nonprofit sector, serving on the Kentucky Department of Public Health Harm Reduction Advisory Committee, the Kentucky Interagency Council on Homelessness and the Safety Net Alliance of NKY Executive Committee. She’s also a Leadership Council for Nonprofits board member, a Leadership Kentucky alum (class of 2022), and a Leadership Northern Kentucky alum (class of 2017).

“Kim Webb’s leadership over the last 10 years has transformed the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky into a vital resource for our region,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “Through her dedication and compassion, she and her team have expanded critical services for the homeless population while continuing its mission to educate the community and advocate for dignity, safety and housing solutions for everyone.”

For more than 40 years, Colvin has worked toward advancing healthcare in the region starting his career as a student co-op in the finance department at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, the region’s largest employer. He held several leadership roles within the organization before becoming CEO in 2015. He’s a Ludlow native with a Bachelor of Arts in accounting and business administration from Thomas More University and received his MBA from Northern Kentucky University. He’s served in leadership roles with the NKY Chamber, the Kentucky Hospital Association, Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, OneNKY Alliance, and is the co-chair for LifeSciKY, Kentucky’s nonprofit lab incubator.

“Through his leadership at St. Elizabeth, Garren has continued to make strides in expanding our community’s access to high-quality care,” said Cooper. “He guided the health system through the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, so patients received the critical care they needed. As a past chair of the NKY Chamber Board of Directors, his ongoing commitment to Northern Kentucky continues to strengthen our health and vitality making him the perfect candidate for a NKY Community Award.”

Individuals interested in learning more about the NKY Chamber Community Award or in submitting a nomination, should contact Lynn Abeln at labeln@nkychamber.com.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce