No Promises Vocal Band to cap 10th anniversary season with three-concert Christmas tour

Following their September tenth anniversary spectacular with the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra and nearly twenty singers from across the country at Oakley’s 20th Century Theater, No Promises Vocal Band will close their tenth year with three Christmas programs across the Greater Cincinnati metro area.

Holiday a cappella magic returns as No Promises loads up the sleigh for their beloved annual “Christmas with No Promises” tour. The celebrated ensemble unwraps seasonal favorites from Joni Mitchell, Pentatonix and A Charlie Brown Christmas, joining selections by The Carpenters, Amy Winehouse, Simon & Garfunkel and much more.

“Christmas with No Promises” will include three public performances at venues across Greater Cincinnati:

St. Columban Parish

Thursday, December 11, 7:30 p.m.

894 Oakland Road, Loveland (45140)

60 minute Family-Length Program

A freewill offering will be accepted; no reservations required Community of the Good Shepherd

Thursday, December 18, 7:30 p.m.

8815 East Kemper Road, Montgomery (45249)

60 minute Family-Length Program

A freewill offering will be accepted; no reservations required The Carnegie

Saturday, December 20, 7:30 p.m.

1028 Scott Boulevard, Covington (41011)

Full-Length Program with Two Sets

Tickets $26 | Purchase Online or 859-957-1940

In its tenth season of live concerts, “Christmas with No Promises” has become a holiday tradition for vocal music lovers across Cincinnati, drawing thousands of listeners to concerts at the Tri-State’s popular venues and sacred spaces. More than 25 No Promises singers have appeared on the holiday seriessince its 2015 inception, at venues including Cincinnati’s Garfield Theater, the Warsaw Federal Incline Theater and places of worship in Dayton, Toledo, Findlay and Northern Kentucky.

In less than two years, a personnel transition has seen No Promises get considerably younger. The once five-member group has swelled to eight singers, including five under the age of 40. Notable recent additions include:

• WLWT-TV Executive Producer Buck Hinman (Walnut Hills) brings with him a passion for barbershop-style singing honed through international competition. • Recent Xavier University graduate Chancellor Waye (Mason) is a bass singer who directed of his university’s a cappella group, Harmon-X, and serves as the Associate Music Director for the school’s Bellarmine Chapel. • An alumnus of St. Xavier High School, Joey Pace (Clifton) is now that institution’s Director of Choirs. Similarly coming to the group by way of barbershop music, Joey sings with the Southern Gateway Chorus and enjoys publishing multi-track a cappella recordings. • Multi-instrumentalist Kaeden Kass (Mt. Airy) is a therapist by day and a singer with No Promises and the Cincinnati Men’s Chorus by night. He’s a graduate of Miami University. • Recently returned from attending school in Arizona, past No Promises guest artist Paul Phelps (Liberty Township) is a medical credentialing analyst by trade and has performed with local groups including the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra.

“Young lions” joins three longtime members of the group who round out the octet:

• Practicing clinical psychologist Dr. David Baum runs his own Blue Ash-based practice and was recently promoted to Chief of Psychology at the Dayton VA Medical Center. Prior to becoming a psychologist, David appeared in the Broadway productions of Mary Poppins and A Chorus Line. David was a founding member of No Promises Vocal Band. • Former operator of The Maisonette and other legendary Cincinnati-area restaurants, Nat Comisar is now a successful real estate agent and vice president at Sibcy Cline Realtors. • 3CDC’s director of Over the Rhine’s historic Memorial Hall, Joshua Steele is also a longtime voice instructor at Northern Kentucky University and a founding member of No Promises.

No Promises Vocal Band