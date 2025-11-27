Northern Kentucky Young Professionals name ’25 Next Generation Leader Award winners

The Northern Kentucky Young Professionals has named the 2025 Next Generation Leader Award (NGLA) winners.

The NGLAs recognize and honor young professionals 40 years old and younger for significant professional accomplishments within their chosen professional field and their commitment and contributions to the Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati region. Additionally, the awards recognize the continued impact that former NGLA finalists and award recipients make daily.

Recognized during an event at The Carnegie, each of this year’s winners was chosen from a pool of regional applicants. After reviewing applications, a panel of judges selected 28 finalists in nine categories based on their primary job responsibilities across multiple industries.



“Our region is full of dedicated and impressive young professionals who work every day to make an impact in the workplace and in the community, and this year’s NGLA winners are stellar examples of that,” said Tori Roberts, Area Assistant Vice President at Gallagher and NKYP Chair. “We are honored and excited to celebrate this year’s winners, and we look forward to continuing to see the impact they will continue to make.”



The 2025 NGLA winners in each category are:



Advocacy & Government Affairs

Josh Tunning, City of Newport



Arts, Entertainment & Hospitality

Nick Wade, ArtsWave

Education

Paige Nieporte, Boone County School District

Entrepreneurship

Jordan Smith, Medicinlogic



Media & Marketing

Emily North, The Christ Hospital Health Network



Medical & Healthcare Services

Brittany Sorrell, St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Professional Services

Angela Hagedorn, Heritage Bank

Public Service and Community-Based Organizations

Lauren Allhands, Brighton Center



Skilled Trades

Mark Steller, Flottman Company



In addition to recognizing this year’s NGLA recipients, David Kay, Vice President, Middle Market Banking at Fifth Third Bank, was presented with the 2025 NKYP Legend Award, which is given to a community leader who continually inspires leadership and career success among young professionals.



“Young professionals are a key driving force of our region’s success now and into the future,” said Brent Cooper, NKY Chamber President and CEO. “The NGLAs are a fantastic opportunity to recognize the crucial role that young professionals have in our community, and the NKY Chamber is proud to recognize these deserving honorees. The future of Northern Kentucky is in great hands.”

