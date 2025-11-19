Notre Dame Academy’s Annual Canned Food Drive reflects mission to make a difference in the world

Since 2010, Notre Dame Academy’s annual Canned Food Drive has become a tradition rooted in compassion, service, and faith. What began as one student’s act of kindness has grown into a 15-year legacy of servant leadership that continues to embody the school’s mission of educating women to make a difference in the world.

The tradition began when a few of NDA’s Student Council members noticed empty shelves at a local St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. Concerned that families might go without during the winter months, they decided to take action by organizing a schoolwide canned food drive. To amplify their impact, they invited Covington Catholic High School to join in a friendly “Canned Food War.” That first year, the Pandas “Canned the Colonels” by collecting 15,750 canned goods for local families in need.

“This tradition truly reflects who we are as a Notre Dame community,” said Lisa Timmerding, Principal of Notre Dame Academy. “Through service, our students live out the values of the Sisters of Notre Dame, responding to the needs of others with compassion and joy. Each can collected is an act of faith in action and a reminder that together, we can make a real difference in the world.”

Over the years, the drive has evolved into a schoolwide event led by NDA’s Student Council. Friendly competitions, creative incentives such as “sweatpants days” and “out-of-uniform days,” and partnerships with other local schools like St. Henry District High School have kept the enthusiasm high and the shelves at St. Vincent de Paul well-stocked.

Since its inception, Notre Dame Academy has collected more than 151,000 canned goods and nonperishable items, making it one of the food pantry’s most reliable sources of support.

The St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry serves hundreds of families each month, and the donations from Notre Dame Academy help sustain the organization well into the summer months.

The annual drive will continue through November 21 with donations accepted from students, families, alumnae, and community members. Canned goods may be dropped off at the NDA office during school hours.

