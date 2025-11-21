Opinion – Bill Straub: How much more of ‘ugly nation’ status can we possibly take?

To say that Rep. Thomas Harold Massie is exasperating is undisputable. He is the rare politician who actually seems to believe what he says, something that might usually be considered a positive attribute, but in this instance, given his often-wacky perspective, it is more often a problem. His insane, gung-ho view on guns borders on fetichism and should render him unsupportable.

But it should also be noted that the Republican from somewhere-or-other in Lewis County is one of the smarter guys on Capitol Hill, an engineering whiz with degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a satchel full of patents. And when he’s right – like his warnings about the nation’s $37 trillion debt – he’s right, although his proposals for dealing with the red ink leave a lot to be desired.

Massie, as many know, met with tragedy on June 30, 2024 when his high school sweetheart and wife of 31 years, Rhonda, died unexpectedly at the age of 51. Rumors and speculation bounced around regarding her untimely demise given her relative youth but an autopsy ultimately cited a respiratory affliction for her cause of death. Regardless, her passing understandably left Massie grief stricken and the subject of empathy.

But fast forward a little more than a year and you’ll find that Massie, fortunately, has been able to move forward and rediscover happiness once again. On Oct.19 he married Carolyn Grace Moffa, a former aide to Sen. Rand Paul, R-Bowling Green, bringing a little light to what anyone can recognize as an otherwise sad situation.

Well, almost everyone.

President-cum-Dictator Donald J. Trump has been feuding with Massie, a fellow Republican, for some months now even though the eccentric lawmaker continues to support administration policies most of the time. Of late, Trump has ripped Massie for opposing his so-called One Big Beautiful Bill, a tax cut measure that Massie argued would add to the already seriously bloated national debt. And he has emerged as the leading voice for releasing the so-called Epstein File, investigatory documents regarding financier Jeffrey Epstein who sexually abused underage girls. The documents may point to public figures who engaged in sexual deviance with girls or young women Epstein, who committed suicide while jailed in 2019, procured for them.

Trump was close friends with Epstein before a falling out over a business matter and his name is included in previously released documents, although they contain no evidence of wrongdoing.

But suspicions have been raised. During his successful 2024 presidential campaign, Trump expressed support for releasing the complete Epstein dossier. Upon assuming office, he reversed course and ranted against lawmakers, like Massie, who insisted the documents be made public. Trump never successfully explained his sudden trepidation and only recently reversed course yet again, ultimately signing a measure spearheaded by Massie requiring the Department of Justice to release the papers.

Even before all this rigmarole Massie, it’s fair to say, was not one of Trump’s favorite sons. Trump has, in fact, vowed to support a Republican challenger opposing Massie in next year’s congressional primary. A PAC he is aligned with has already spent mucho dinero on ads covering Massie’s district demeaning his qualities.

And, as is so often the case with Trump, the turbulent situation has gotten even worse.

Last week, Trump wrote this on Truth Social, his social media site which, by the way, for those keeping score at home, is losing millions of dollars:

“Did Thomas Massie, sometimes referred to as Rand Paul Jr., because of the fact that he always votes against the Republican Party, get married already??? Boy, that was quick! No wonder the Polls have him at less than an 8% chance of winning the Election. Anyway, have a great life Thomas and (?). His wife will soon find out that she’s stuck with a LOSER!”

Now, just why the thrice-married Trump who engaged in multiple affairs during those years of wedded bliss, including with a porn star, suddenly finds it necessary to provide marriage advice ala Dear Abby is kind of hard to decipher. Best, frankly, to ignore the moron.

Adding to the spitefulness, the nut job that is Laura Loomer, who, in a non-official capacity advises Trump on issues like administration appointments, decided it was time to raise questions about Rhonda Massie’s death. Writing on the social media site X, Loomer wrote:

“Serious question and serious answers only. How did @RepThomasMassie’s wife die? Is there a police report? Is there an autopsy? Why is this such a mystery? I’d like to know. I find it to be so bizarre and I always have. Now there’s a much younger woman in the picture.”

Loomer raised the issue before Rhonda Massie’s cause of death was widely known. But she immediately sought to raise suspicions with no evidence at hand. And she didn’t stop there, calling on Candace Owens, another Trump loon, to investigate:

“Candace Owens can investigate the death of Thomas Massie’s wife and let us know if he was involved in her death. True crime series: why was @RepThomasMassie allegedly dating another woman at the time of his wife’s death? This is a case only for the best internet detective: Candace Owens!!!!’’

Sick, irrational stuff, all because Massie has exhibited the guts to challenge Trump when he thinks he’s wrong – something no other Republican lawmaker has dared to do during the Lord of Mar-a-Lago’s term in office.

The Massie incident here may seem like a blip in the nation’s panorama but it points out something that folks are ignoring. Trump rules by intimidation, fury and invective, cheered on by the rubes in his cult.

In so doing, he has made America a much uglier place.

Trump attacked Massie for the simple fact that, while dealing with the unexpected death of his revered wife, he was willing to take another chance on love again. He sought to transform a story bursting with good feelings into something ugly. And it doesn’t end there.

On Nov. 14, taking questions aboard Air Force One, Trump contemptuously referred to a female reporter for Bloomberg as “piggy” for daring to ask a question about the Epstein file.

On Wednesday, Trump circulated an email fundraiser starting with this message:

“Guess who I’m not thankful for this thanksgiving? Each and every American-Hating Liberal who’s made hard-working Americans lives more difficult.”

The man is supposed to be president of all the people. Yet, with Thanksgiving around the corner, he refuses to acknowledge a broad sector of the population he is supposed to represent.

Everything he does and says makes this an uglier nation. He is so obviously unfit for office that there really should be no debate. Yet he continues to carry the support of those who hate the same people he hates. And you have to wonder how long a republic can survive when it is run based on hate.

This is the man who is supposed to represent the best of the United States of America. We should all be ashamed.