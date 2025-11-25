Over 40-year career, OKI’s Bob Koehler has transformed transportation for region’s two million residents

For four decades, Bob Koehler has quietly helped shape how two million residents move through the tri-state.

You may not recognize his name, but if you’ve walked or biked a trail, ridden a bus, crossed a bridge, circled a roundabout, driven on the SR 71-MLK Interchange or myriad other roads, you’ve benefited from Koehler’s work and wisdom.

As deputy executive director of the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI), Koehler oversees all transportation planning functions within the agency.

For 25 years, he has directed three major initiatives — two of them channeling tens of millions of dollars each year to local communities: OKI’s Metropolitan Transportation Plan, the Transportation Improvement Program (TIP), and the agency’s Work Program.

“One of the first decisions I made at OKI was putting Bob Koehler in charge of transportation — and it was the right one,” said OKI CEO Mark Policinski, the agency’s top executive since 2003. “From day one, he and I agreed: plans are important, but getting projects in the ground is what matters to communities.”

That philosophy has defined Koehler’s career. Over the past two decades, he built OKI’s Prioritization Process from the ground up, refining it into a nationally recognized best practice by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“Bob has done exactly that – he has turned vision into action across our region,” Policinski said.

Representing nearly 200 communities, OKI has built a legacy of consensus-driven planning that continues to shape the future of mobility across the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana tristate — led in large part by Koehler, who joined the agency as a transportation engineer in fall 1985.

That mission has played out in high-profile projects like the Brent Spence Bridge replacement, where OKI’s traffic data informed critical decisions, and in quieter but equally impactful investments like multi-use paths in Crescent Springs since 2010, OKI has allocated nearly $130 million toward 117 bike and pedestrian projects, including $27 million for Crown Cincinnati’s urban trail loop.

Public transit has also benefited. OKI has invested more than $116 million since 2010 in agencies such as SORTA, TANK, Butler County RTA, and the Cincinnati Streetcar. The agency’s multimodal planning has made it a national model for regional transformation.

OKI’s influence extends to economic development hubs like CVG Airport, where it has awarded over $39 million for road widening, traffic safety and pedestrian infrastructure. It also played a pivotal role in securing $25 million for the I-71/MLK Interchange, a vital access point to the University of Cincinnati and surrounding medical and innovation districts.

“Over my 25 years in Anderson Township, we’ve reshaped our community — from trails to corridor enhancements,” said Steve Sievers, assistant township administrator for operations, who has partnered with Koehler for over two decades on more than a dozen projects. “None of it would’ve happened without OKI’s support, and Bob has been at the forefront.”

Koehler’s “guidance helped navigate complex coordination with ODOT, FTA, and other agencies to bring two projects to life,” said Sievers, alluding to the Elstun Connector, which overcame environmental and funding challenges; and the Anderson Center Station redevelopment, a $50 million mixed-use transit hub, set to open this December.

Another grateful OKI member community is Northern Kentucky’s Boone County.

Under Koehler’s leadership, OKI has awarded more than $39 million for critical infrastructure around CVG Airport—an economic hub for Amazon, DHL, and FedEx. The airport is the 6th largest cargo hub in North America and the 12th largest globally.

Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore praised Koehler’s impact.

“Bob’s expertise and vision have helped transform Boone County,” Moore said. “He understands our region’s complex needs and works tirelessly with communities to get projects funded and built.

“Thanks to Bob’s commitment, Boone County has seen key investments — safer roads, expanded capacity, and multi-use paths in many areas of Boone County, and that strengthen our role as a gateway for commerce and opportunity,” said Moore. “Bob’s willingness to collaborate and his dedication to seeing projects through have made a lasting impact, and we are deeply grateful for his 40 years of service.”

Butler County Engineer Greg Wilkins underscored Koehler’s broader influence, noting: “During my 25-year tenure as County Engineer, Bob has been a trusted ally of Butler County through his work at OKI. His down-to-earth approach, common-sense reasoning, and ability to see the bigger picture have helped bring critical funding to our region and advance essential infrastructure projects.

The Liberty Interchange Modification project is an “excellent example of Bob’s lasting importance — one that will continue to benefit our residents and businesses for years to come,” Wilkins said.

Modest by nature, Koehler is quick to downplay his role in OKI’s achievements.

“Collaboration with our member communities and listening to their needs has been the key to OKI’s success,” Koehler said. “All projects proposed and funded by OKI are submitted by local villages, cities, townships, counties, or transit agencies. OKI’s entire investment strategy is decided from the community level up — not from the federal level down.”

“At OKI, I have the privilege of working alongside some of the most innovative and committed professionals in the tristate region,” said Koehler, who is an engineer by trade. “They’ve earned every bit of recognition — and more — for the positive effects their knowledge and initiatives are making on our communities.”

And great news for his colleagues and the region: Koehler says he has no plans to retire just yet.

“At some point, it will be time for me to step away from all of this,” Koehler said. “But for the foreseeable future – I’m still enjoying being a part of this amazing organization.”

OKI is a council of local governments, business organizations and community groups committed to developing collaborative strategies, plans and programs to improve the quality of life and economic development potential of the tristate.

Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments