Political Notes: Rebecca Reckers, Julie Aubuchon, Kris Knockelmann, Cole Cuzik, Wil Schroder

(Editor’s note: As the time for official filing for public office for the 2026 May primary has now opened, this is the first in an occasional roundup of filings. Watch the NKyTribune for more filings to come, until the filing closes on January 9.)

Rebecca Reckers – Kenton County Commission

Erlanger Councilwoman Rebecca Reckers has declared her candidacy for Kenton County Commissioner in the 2026 Republican primary.

“Kenton County needs leaders who can anticipate challenges, make informed decisions, and deliver real results,” said Reckers. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished in Erlanger, and I’m ready to bring that same energy and accountability to the Fiscal Court.”

Reckers is currently serving her fourth consecutive term on Erlanger City Council,

where she has earned a reputation as a results-driven public servant focused on fiscal responsibility, business advocacy, and government accountability.

With more than 18 years of professional experience as a risk management leader in the financial services industry, Reckers brings a private-sector mindset to public challenges. Her campaign priorities include fiscal responsibility, business advocacy, smart economic growth, and addressing housing demands.

“From major infrastructure projects to housing and workforce needs, we need

leadership that is proactive and adaptable,” Reckers added. “My experience in

both business and public service has prepared me to make responsible,

forward-thinking decisions for our county’s future.”

Julie Metger Aubuchon — Mayor of Florence

Julie Metzger Aubuchon to seek re-election as Florence’s mayor.

“I love my hometown, and I love leading our dedicated city team who work tirelessly to serve our residents, the vital Florence business community and visitors who want to see exactly what it means to be nationally recognized as the home of the Florence Y’All water tower.” Aubuchon said.

Aubuchon, an optometrist and business owner for over 30 years, shares that it is through her leadership formerly on city council and now as Mayor, that the city has a solid financial position. This financial condition allows the city to plan and implement the annual budget that provides for public safety, infrastructure and parks.

Aubuchon states that she is pleased with the city’s progress in her first two years in office. She points to innovations such as a new headquarters firehouse that will enable the city to respond to an ever-increasing number of calls for service. Aubuchon states that she has always held public safety, such as fire and police protection, as a top priority.

She is excited about seeing the Parks Master Plan implementation in the coming years through a conservative, phased approach that will return tax dollars to our citizens by providing additional city amenities that improve their quality of life.

Kris Knochelmann — Kenton County Judge/Executive

Lifelong Kenton County resident and Republican Kris Knochelmann filed for re-election as Judge/Executive. He has served in this role since 2015.

Among many accomplishments, Judge/Executive Knochelmann has partnered with Commissioners Beth Sewell, Dr. Jon Draud, and Joe Nienaber to reduce property taxes to their lowest rate in over 40 years, spur unprecedented economic growth across the County and throughout the region, and make high-speed internet access available to everyone in Kenton County.



“It’s been a historic run of great events and developments in Kenton County. Working side-by-side with so many who care for our community has been a highlight of my life, and I know there is much more we can accomplish in the next four years,” said Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann.



Judge Knochelmann and his wife, Lisa, employ over 100 team members at their business Schneller/Knochelmann Plumbing Heating and Air. They are proud parents to three adult children and several grandchildren.

Cole Cuzick — Kentucky House District 63

Cole Cuzick, a seventh-generation Kentuckian and small business owner has

oﬃcially filed to run for State Representative in Kentucky House District 63.

“I am running to represent Kentucky’s families by cutting taxes, defending our constitutional rights, and championing the conservative family values that my voters deeply care about,” said Cuzick. “I’m committed to delivering real results for my community.”

Cuzick, a conservative with deep family roots in Northern Kentucky, has spent over a decade advocating for conservative principles and serving alongside his family in business and ministry. His campaign will focus on practical, common-sense solutions rooted in conservative values that put Kentuckians first.

“(This) marks the beginning of a grassroots campaign built on integrity, accountability, and service,” Cuzick continued. “I’ve talked with hundreds of voters over the last month and received an overwhelming amount of support. I look forward to continuing to earn the trust of voters across House District 63.”

“My message will remain simple: Eliminate the state income tax, reform our property taxes, and protect our children. Republicans deserve the option to vote for a true conservative that best represents their values.”

Cole Cuzick was joined by his family, friends and supporters at the Boone County Clerk’s oﬃce as he signed his oﬃcial papers to appear on the ballot in the Republican primary for Kentucky House District 63.

Wil Schroder –Campbell County Attorney

Wil Schroder, current Senior Counsel to Kentucky’s Attorney General, former two-term State Senator, and felony prosecutor, is a candidate for Campbell County Attorney. Current County Attorney Steve Franzen previously indicated he is not seeking reelection.

With deep roots in the legal and prosecutorial communities, Schroder brings a unique blend of courtroom, legislative, and leadership experience to the role.

“I’m running for Campbell County Attorney to serve the community I care deeply about,” said Schroder. “We need a proven leader who will stand strong against criminals while fighting for our conservative values.



“We’re watching in real time as Cincinnati is devolving into chaos because its local leaders won’t take the violence seriously. As Campbell County Attorney, I’ll work with law enforcement and local partners to keep the violence from bleeding over the Ohio River into our community.”

Currently serving as Senior Counsel to Attorney General Russell Coleman, Schroder plays a lead role in protecting Kentucky families, overseeing the Commonwealth’s Opioid Abatement Commission, and working with prosecutors across the Commonwealth.

Schroder previously served two terms in the Kentucky State Senate, representing Campbell County. In Frankfort, he rose to lead the powerful Senate Economic Development Committee. He championed legislation to tackle the drug crisis, Back the Blue, and cut Kentuckians’ taxes. He was a consistent voice for public safety, law enforcement, and taxpayers.

Schroder is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and Northern Kentucky University’s Chase College of Law. He and his wife, Marci, live in Wilder, where they are raising their three children and remain active in their church and school community. Public service runs deep in his family — his late father, Wil Schroder, served nearly 30 years as a Northern Kentucky judge, including on the Kentucky Supreme Court, and his late mother was a dedicated schoolteacher.

(Editor’s note: For candidates, send your official notice of candidacy and a photo to news@nkytrib.com to be included in these listings in the future.)