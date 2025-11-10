Simon Kenton Chapter of Sons of the American Revolutions donates bench honoring nation’s 250th anniversary

The Simon Kenton Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) dedicated a new memorial bench on November 8 to honor the upcoming 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The ceremony took place at the nationally recognized Lou Hartfil 9/11 Memorial and Kenton County Veterans Memorial in Crescent Springs, a beautifully maintained park covering approximately 11 acres.

The park not only has a 9-11 Memorial, but also serves as the Kenton County Veterans’ Memorial and the Charters of Freedom.

The new bench, engraved to commemorate the nation’s semiquincentennial, serves as a permanent reminder of America’s founding ideals and the sacrifices made to preserve them.

The ceremony featured a presentation by historian and educator Richard Ingraham on the significance of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, patriotic readings and remarks from chapter leaders.

“The values that inspired the Declaration of Independence are the same ones defended by the heroes remembered here,” said Stuart Martin, president of the Simon Kenton Chapter. “This bench stands as a symbol of freedom, remembrance, and gratitude.”

The Simon Kenton Chapter is part of the Kentucky Society, Sons of the American Revolution — a lineage-based organization committed to preserving the history of the American Revolution and promoting civic responsibility and patriotism.

The bench, placed in partnership with the City of Crescent Springs adds to the memorial site’s significance as a place of reflection honoring military service, first responders, and now, the nation’s founding principles.

As the country prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026, the Simon Kenton Chapter hopes the memorial bench will encourage visitors to pause and reflect on the enduring meaning of liberty.

Simon Kenton Chapter/Sons of the American Revolution