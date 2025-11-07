St. Vincent de Paul’s 18th annual ‘Turkey Trot’ supports local families facing food insecurity

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky is stepping up for local families facing food insecurity during the 18th Annual Turkeyfoot Trot 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, November 15, on the campus of Thomas More University in Crestview Hills.

The Turkeyfoot Trot 5K Run/Walk is SVdP NKY’s largest annual fundraiser and comes at a critical time for our community.

The temporary loss of federal SNAP benefits has left thousands of Northern Kentucky households struggling to keep food on the table.

In October, the average number of families visiting SVdP NKY’s Choice food pantries more than doubled, requiring an emergency restock.

“As SNAP benefits shrink and food prices rise, community support has never been more essential to our mission,” said Karen Zengel, Executive Director of St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky. “The Turkeyfoot Trot 5K Run/Walk helps meet the growing demand for food and emergency assistance, providing care and comfort to families who need help now.”

The 5K starts at 9 a.m. outside the Saints Center, with race check-in at 7:30 a.m.

A free Kid’s Fun Run for children 10 and under will follow the race, along with post-race food, refreshments and door prizes inside Steigerwald Hall.

Awards will be presented to division winners and overall winners.

Advance registration is still available online at www.svdpnky.org for $25 for adults and $20 for children 14 and under.

Early packet pick-up will take place at Tri-State Running Company (148 Barnwood Drive) in Edgewood on Thursday, Nov. 13 and Friday, Nov. 14.