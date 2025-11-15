Tips for preparing that outdoor power equipment, warm-weather tools for winter storage

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Once the grass gets its final cut and the leaves are handled, it’s time to swap out the mower, blower and trimmer for the snow thrower, generator, and chainsaw.

The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) says a little prep now, means less stress and fewer repair bills later.

“Your end-of-season routine sets the stage for when the weather turns colder,” says Kris Kiser, president and CEO of OPEI, an international trade association representing manufacturers and suppliers of outdoor power equipment, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars.

Here are OPEI’s eight quick tips for getting ready for fall and winter and storing warm-weather tools the right way:

• Follow the manual. Review the manufacturer’s guide (download it if you’ve misplaced it) and follow all safety steps—especially how to shut down equipment quickly. Never disable or remove safety features. • Service before storage. Do all maintenance as directed by the owner’s manual. Clean, change oil, swap filters, and handle any repairs before parking summer gear. Give winter equipment a once-over, too. • Manage fuel smartly. Be sure to run tanks empty before storage. For winter equipment, use fresh fuel (most engines run on no more than 10% ethanol), add stabilizer according to manufacturer’s guidelines, and use fuel within 30 days. • Charge and store batteries right. Fully charge them, keep them away from metal, and store in a climate-controlled space. • Keep gear sheltered. Store summer equipment clean and dry. Keep winter gear handy but out of the weather. • Clear the way. Make space in the garage or shed now. Remove yard debris, toys, and other hazards from the yard before snow hides them. • Be generator-ready. Stock heavy-duty, outdoor-rated cords long enough to run your generator at a safe distance from the house. Never operate indoors or near openings. • Keep what’s most important inside. When operating any outdoor power equipment, kids and pets should be indoors and supervised.

For more on safety, visit OPEI.org.