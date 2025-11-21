Toyota to increase hybrid production in Kentucky with $204 million investment in Georgetown

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky (TMMK) is once again expanding its presence in Georgetown with a $204.4 million investment that will create 82 new manufacturing jobs and boost production of hybrid vehicles.

The project is part of a larger initiative, an overall $912 million investment creating 252 new jobs across the company’s plants in Kentucky, West Virginia, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.

“I want to thank the leaders at Toyota for once again making a significant investment into the company’s largest global manufacturing facility in Georgetown,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The Kentucky-Toyota partnership has driven decades of success, and I am proud to see our relationship grow even stronger.”

The Georgetown facility, Toyota’s largest manufacturing plant globally, will add 82 jobs and install a new machining line for 4-cylinder hybrid-compatible engines, which will begin production in 2027 at the powertrain facility that produces up to 700,000 units annually. TMMK currently employs nearly 10,000 team members and has seen investment exceeding $11 billion, including nearly $2.9 billion during this administration.

“Customers are embracing Toyota’s hybrid vehicles, and our U.S. manufacturing teams are gearing up to meet that growing demand,” said Kevin Voelkel, senior vice president, manufacturing operations. “Toyota’s philosophy is to build where we sell, and by adding more American jobs and investing across our U.S. footprint, we continue to stay true to that philosophy.”

This investment adds to the Georgetown operation’s history of groundbreaking technology and production. In 2006, TMMK was Toyota’s first plant in the United States to manufacture hybrid electric vehicles and later was selected to assemble fuel cell modules for use in hydrogen-powered, heavy-duty commercial trucks. The plant also plays a critical role in Toyota’s global electrification strategy, highlighted by the company’s $1.3 billion commitment toward battery electric vehicle production at the facility.

Opened in 1988, more than 15 million vehicles have rolled off TMMK’s assembly lines, including the Camry, America’s best-selling sedan. Current production capacity is approximately 550,000 vehicles and 700,000 engines annually, with more than 400 suppliers nationwide – including over 100 in Kentucky.

Beyond its manufacturing investments, Toyota is also actively preparing the workforce of the future. The company recently launched Driving Possibilities, a $110 million initiative to support pre-K-12 education and beyond. The long-term program aims to close educational gaps through innovative, hands-on STEM learning while addressing the essential needs of students and families. Since making Kentucky home nearly four decades ago, more than $164 million in local donations continue to make sizeable impacts in the Bluegrass State.

“Toyota’s continued investment in Scott County is another example of their commitment to meeting the needs of today’s market through innovation and sustainability,” said Scott County Judge/Executive Joe Pat Covington. “This new expansion reflects how Toyota is using many paths to advance hybrid technology and strengthen its leadership in the automotive industry.”

