Turfway Park to celebrate renaming of jockey’s quarters in honor of legendary jockey Perry Ouzts Dec. 6

Turfway Park will honor legendary jockey Perry Ouzts on Saturday, Dec. 6 with a dedication ceremony officially renaming the facility’s jockey quarters the Perry Wayne Ouzts Jockeys’ Quarters.

Ouzts, 71, has won 7,531 races in his career, ranking fifth all-time among North American jockeys behind Russell Baze (12,842), Laffit Pincay Jr. (9,530), Bill Shoemaker (8,833) and Pat Day (8,803). He also ranks seventh in the world in career victories and has ridden in a record 53,689 races. Ouzts is the all-time leading rider at Turfway Park and has won thousands of races in the Northern Kentucky/Ohio area.

“Perry is a terrific human and an unbelievable professional athlete,” Turfway Park general manager Chip Bach said. “He’s the ultimate iron man, and it’s only fitting that the place where our riders prepare every day now carries his name. His horsemanship, grit and consistency – and the respect he’s earned here for decades – make this a proud moment for all of us.”

Ouzts won his first race in 1973 and has been a defining figure in Midwest racing for more than five decades. Rarely taking time off, he built his career on stamina and commitment.

All racing fans are welcome to attend the dedication, which will take place in the paddock prior to the first race that evening, with members of the Ouzts family, fellow jockeys and representatives from Turfway Park in attendance.

Live racing at Turfway Park kicks of Wednesday, Dec. 3 for the Holiday Meet. For more information, visit www.turfway.com.

Turfway Park Racing and Gaming