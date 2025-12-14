Attorney General steps up efforts to combat organized retail crime as it escalates

With the busy Christmas shopping season underway, Attorney General Russell Coleman announced efforts this week to combat organized retail crime.

General Coleman discussed the creation of an Organized Retail Crime Unit in the AG’s Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) at a roundtable discussion with law enforcement, lawmakers, retail and other partners held in Middletown.

For more than an hour, the group spoke in depth about these large-scale criminal operations.

According to the Kentucky Retail Federation, Kentucky lost more than $2 billion in a single year as a result of organized retail crime. KRF also reported a 30% increase in organized retail crime last year.



“Organized retail crime brings dangerous criminals into our communities, but it also drives up prices for Kentuckians. In collaboration with law enforcement, prosecutors and retailers, we’ve created a new unit to take on this threat and send a message to the criminals coming from other states and countries that Kentucky is no longer the place to get a ‘big haul;’ it’s the place to end up in handcuffs and get a prison sentence,” said Attorney General Coleman.

In May, General Coleman added a veteran law enforcement detective to his team to focus entirely on organized retail crime. During that time, multiple indictments have been secured, including two men from New York City who fabricated coupon codes to get big amount gift cards for mere dollars.



Coleman shared plans to expand Kentucky’s efforts. During the upcoming legislative session, General Coleman will ask the General Assembly for more than $2 million over two years to build out the Organized Retail Crime Unit. The unit would be comprised of four detectives, two criminal analysts, and a prosecutor.

“On behalf of all retailers big and small operating in Kentucky, we are grateful to Attorney General Coleman and his team for their strong partnership in addressing this critical issue. We look forward to collaborating closely with the 2026 General Assembly to establish a much-needed ORC task force — to protect Kentucky’s retailers, consumers and communities,” said Tod Griffin, President of the Federation.

Retailers including CVS, Kroger, Meijer, TJMaxx and Walmart were represented at the roundtable.