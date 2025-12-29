Baker Hunt to present first free concert of the year with Mid Life Reverie Jan. 23

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center announced the first, free concert of the new year, Mid Life Reverie on January 23, 2026 for free tunes in the historic ballroom of the Scudder House, located on the Baker Hunt Campus at 620 Greenup Street, Covington.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the band beginning at 7 p.m. The performance will run approximately 2 hours.

There will be a cash bar complete with adult beverages and non-alcoholic beverages. The local Community Montessori will be serving food and baked goods.

Admission is free, but space is limited and registration is required. Guest without a reservation will be turned down at the door.

Registration is available at www.bakerhunt.org. Parking is also available in the private lot of Baker Hunt, located on 7th Street, between Greenup and Sanford.

This concert is made possible through the generosity of the R.C. Durr Foundation.

Mid Life Reverie is the married duo made up of Heather and Jen Ziebol-Williams. Jen and Heather’s mutual love of music found its true voice as they grew together as a couple. What began as a few guitar riffs, lyrics written down on scraps of paper and recordings in voice memos (and some old cassette tapes) soon turned into full-fledged songs.

Their music is characterized by thoughtful, honest stories about life, love, faith, joy, and sorrow with a touch of angst. Sweet harmonies evoke an emotional response in their listeners.

They released their first single in 2022, their first album in 2023, and have released two more singles this year with more on the way. You can listen to their music on your favorite streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube.