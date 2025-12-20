Big hospitality, great coffee turns former Dayton gas station into Elliott Coffee

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune staff writer

Don’t blink – you’ll miss it. And if you do, well, it’s gonna be your loss.

Elliott Coffee – 825 6th Avenue in Dayton – is that small. Yet, the hospitality and friendship dwarf its size.

“We opened July 20, a year ago,” Manager Timmy Brennan told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “I met (owner) Elijah Knapp when we both lived in Georgia, and he asked me to help him and his wife (Isabelle) and brother (Asa) with their opening.”

And for the residents of the Dayton community, well, they certainly remember when Elliott Coffee was Bud’s Garage and a one-pump service station.

“I remember the garage as well,” owner Knapp told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “I was driving around one afternoon, spotted the structure, and immediately called my wife and told her, ‘We found the perfect spot.’”

What could have possibly made the corner spot, so perfect?

“Well, people are always looking for a neighborhood, and local place to call home,” said Knapp, a Central Ohio native who calls Northern Kentucky home for three years. “There’s something about being tucked away in a neighborhood.”

And tucked away they are.

Not so much so that Elizabeth Darpa stopped in for a cookie and a cup of coffee. The 23-year-old Darpa says she frequents Elliott Coffee, “about three-times a week.”

She makes the trek from, gulp, Norwood. Why?

“I am a Stage 4 cancer survivor,” she said holding back the tears, “and I came here after my hospital stay.”

Elliott Coffee certainly doesn’t have the same ring as a Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts or Biggby Coffee, but “Isabelle and I chose Elliott as our baby’s name,” Knapp said. “We thought it had a nice, cozy neighborhood feel.”

Baby Elliott turns one on January 18th.

Elliott Coffee had a more than respectable opening, claims Knapp.

“We built a pretty good following on social media. People are always looking for a neighborhood hangout.

“Our success,” he claims, “is maintaining a good, small team.”

He employs three fulltime workers and two or three part-timers. Elliott Coffee operates early mornings and closes at 3 p.m., six days-a-week. They are closed Sundays.

Biggest sellers — easy says Brennan, “The Yopro (on ice).”

It’s Espresso, maple, lightly steamed cream, and cinnamon.

He says The Honey Orange Capp is a close second (hot or cold) – with its local honey, orange zest, steamed milk and Espresso.

Can’t forget what’s in their name – coffee.

“We carry roasters from New York, Amsterdam, Atlanta, Richmond, Va., and Copenhagen,” said Knapp, who has worked as a barrister, but never owned his own shop until now.

Breakfast includes pastries – a rotating selection of baked goods by Jonah and Brown Butter Chocolate Chip cookies by Erin – both friends of Elliott’s. “They are to die for,” says Darpa.

“We’ll never get rich quick here,” Knapp says, “But we knew that. This is a business to pour your passion in – that’s what sets us apart from others.

“People,” he adds, “fall in love with heartful work.”

And a good cup of coffee.