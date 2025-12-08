‘Blue Christmas’ free event of support on December 11 to help those challenged by grief

On Thursday, December 11, “Blue Christmas,” a free community event focused on support for those who may find the holiday season challenging due grief or loss, will be held at Kento-Boo Baptist Church in Florence.

The program will be led by Bluegrass Care Navigators, hospice care providers, and will include music, a candle lighting ceremony, door prizes and more.

A free dinner, sponsored by WellCare of Kentucky, will be offered to all attendees. Printed materials will be available on the topics of grief, loss, and coping skills.



Though the event is free, pleases RSVP to attend this free event by calling (859) 980-1986 or emailing sfowler@bgcarenav.org.

Registration starts at 5:30pm registration and the program 6-7 p.m.

Kento-Boo Baptist Church Building is at 7037 Curtis Avenue, Florence.

Bluegrass Care Navigators