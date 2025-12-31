Brossart girls close out first month of season with 13-0 record after winning four games in holiday tournament

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The Brossart girls basketball team won four games in four days at a downstate holiday tournament and will take a 13-0 record into the 2026 portion of their schedule.

On Tuesday, the Mustangs defeated tournament host Allen County-Scottsville, 56-47, in the championship game of the Lady Invitational of the South to remain undefeated.

They have home games against Campbell County (5-2) on Saturday and Highlands (6-2) next Wednesday before the start of the 10th Region All “A” Classic that they won last year.

Brossart got off to 11-0 starts in 2019-20 and 2013-14, but the current team has surpassed that under new coach Aaron Stamm. And they’ve done it with one senior, three juniors and one sophomore in the starting lineup.

The sophomore is forward Kylie Smith, who scored a team-high 17 points in Tuesday’s game. Six of her teammates were also in the scoring column with junior forward Graylee Kramer providing 14 points and junior guard Lilee Meyers getting nine.

The Mustangs took a 33-24 lead in the first half with Smith scoring 11 points. In the opening minutes of the third quarter, Kramer hit a 3-point shot and scored on a fast-break layup to spark a 11-2 run that extended the lead to 44-26.

In the fourth quarter, Allen County pulled to within seven points twice at 49-42 and 54-47. But Brossart survived both rallies to bring home the championship trophy.

The other Northern Kentucky teams that ended December with perfect records are the 10-0 Highlands boys and 10-0 Simon Kenton girls.

Highlands won three games by double-digit margins at a holiday tournament in Freeport, Fla., including an 81-51 win over Arab (Ala.) in the championship game of their eight-team bracket on Tuesday. It’s the Bluebirds’ best start since they went 14-0 in the opening weeks of the 2019-20 season.

Covington Catholic also won three games by big margins at a boys holiday tournament in Sarasota, Fla., to run its record to 11-1. In the championship game on Tuesday, the Colonels defeated Venice (Fla.), 76-39, with five scorers reaching double figures. The leaders were forward Donovan Bradshaw with 15 points and guard Braeden Myrick with 14.