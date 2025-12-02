CBC launches ‘Deck the District’ holiday decorating contest to spark seasonal spirit

The Covington Business Council (CBC) is inviting businesses across all Covington business districts — including Latonia — to participate in Deck the District, a festive holiday decorating contest designed to energize the community and welcome shoppers into the spirit of the season.

Businesses will be judged by members of the CBC Executive Board on creativity, seasonal expression, and each entrant’s contribution to enhancing the beautification and vibrancy of Covington.

The top three displays will receive prizes generously provided by CBC member organizations.

Key Dates:

• Sunday, December 7: Deadline for display completion

• Week of December 8: Judging by CBC staff and board members

• December 15: Winners announced

CBC Executive Director Pat Frew says the initiative offers multiple benefits for the community.

“We hope this program boosts winter tourism in Covington while also strengthening community pride among both residents and business owners. Our goal is to build a tradition that grows year after year.”

Businesses interested in participating can register using the link here.