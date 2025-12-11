City of Covington expands ‘Clive’ online chat agent to serve entire city website

The City of Covington has officially promoted “Clive,” its online chat agent inspired by the 30-foot fiberglass alien perched on the side of the Midtown Parking Garage, to serve the entire city website.

Originally launched in November 2024 on the Economic Development Department’s webpage, Clive quickly became a popular resource for business owners and entrepreneurs. From walking users through the steps to open a business in Covington, to helping locate available commercial property, to providing guidance on incentives and required permits, Clive offered fast, effortless assistance right from the bottom-right corner of the screen.

With today’s expansion, Clive now supports visitors anywhere on the City’s website. Whether residents are looking for trash and recycling information, trying to report an issue, searching for parks programs, paying bills, reading about upcoming meetings, or navigating City services of any kind, Clive is designed to point people to the right place—quickly, clearly, and at any hour of the day.

Clive also speaks both English and Spanish, improving accessibility across our diverse community.

“Clive’s job is simple: make City Hall easier to navigate,” Manager of Analytics and Intelligence, Todd Sink, Ph.D., said. “By expanding his reach beyond Economic Development, we’re giving residents and businesses a faster, more intuitive way to get the information they need when they need it.”

As an important note, Clive is trained solely on publicly available information from the City of Covington’s website, and his responses are designed to guide users toward existing resources, not to replace staff expertise. Users can read the full legal disclaimer for Clive at www.covingtonky.gov.

Clive is now live across the full City website and ready to help Covington residents, visitors, and businesses explore everything the Cov has to offer.

City of Covington