Coaches and twin brothers took their games to basketball court for Covington Elementary Basketball League

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune staff writer

Talk about your family feud. This one was serious. Brother vs. Brother – and throw in mom.

And it took place on a basketball court – Holmes High School, Thursday night to be exact. The setting – the championship for the Covington Elementary Basketball League. Don’t laugh – the competition was tough, the fans were loud and the stakes were high.

The five-team league featured Glenn O. Swing, John G. Carlisle, Latonia Elementary, and the Sixth and Ninth District. And undefeated Swing was facing Carlisle for the trophy.

But that’s only half the story.

“We call this game the “Calloway Bowl,” said Jason Moore, who is listed as Holmes Virtual Academy teacher on the school’s website.

And so, it was. Quantez (Tez) Calloway coaching the Wildcats of Swing and his brother Tayquan (Tay) Calloway leading the Carlisle Cubs. Make that twin brother.

It was easy to see their emotion on the sidelines, and the fact they are fraternal – not identical twins – well, that made it even easier to tell them apart.

Both played football and basketball for the Bulldogs of Holmes. “Taquan is older by 15 minutes,” mom told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “And both are teaching assistants in Covington’s Ninth District.”

Tay – he prefers Tay to Taquan — was a running back for the Bulldogs and his high school highlight – scoring five touchdowns in a half against Owen County. He amassed over 60 career touchdowns as a varsity performer, was a Northern Kentucky Defensive Player of the Year and was a Third Team All-State defensive performer.

As for coaching the fourth and fifth graders – his first year as Carlisle coach — he says he enjoys helping the neighborhood kids.

“We practice twice-a-week, and I’m learning how to connect with the kids.”

As for the trophy and bragging rights he quickly added: “I’m not only a better athlete than my brother, I’m the better coach.”

Hmm. Younger brother Quantez (Tez), in his third year as Swing coach says he hopes to coach on the high school level one day. His resume is impressive. He averaged 35 points-a-game as a Bulldog senior in 2021 and had a 50-pointer against Newport Central Catholic along with 20 rebounds.

As a Bulldog quarterback, he engineered an eight-win season as a senior. And as coach of the young Wildcats, “I not only teach them basketball,” he told the Northern Kentucky Tribune, “I teach them how to be students.”

Seems he’s done a pretty good job of accomplishing both. His Wildcats rolled past those Cubs, 36-13. Not even five-foot-seven inch Royal Lee – with his size 11-shoe size – could help those Cubs. Lee was in early foul trouble for Carlisle.

When it was over, coach Tez said, “I told you so. These kids come to play every day.

“I just love their spirit and hustle. It makes me happy – and I’ll certainly sleep well tonight.”

Tez will. Not sure about brother Tay. And for sure not mom – now the truth can be told – she was pulling for her “older” twin.

The win ended a perfect season for Glenn O. Swing – at 9-0; as for Carlisle, they finished at 6-3.

All three defeats at the hands of those pesky Wildcats and, gulp, brother Quantez (Tez).

Three times might be a charm — not for Tay Calloway – or his mom.