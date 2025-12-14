Covington Catholic High School announces Joseph Ledonne as school’s new alumni director

Covington Catholic High School has announced Joseph Ledonne, a 2015 graduate, as the school’s new alumni director.

In the role, Ledonne will cultivate connections with more than 7,500 CovCath alumni across the country, foster meaningful engagement, and support the school’s mission through communication, events, and outreach.

Ledonne earned a bachelor’s degree from Northern Kentucky University and a master’s degree in education from the University of the Cumberlands, bringing a strong academic foundation to the position. He is currently in his sixth year at Covington Catholic teaching U.S. history and religion and previously taught at Dayton High School.

Ledonne also brings a decade of on-campus involvement as a member of CovCath’s football coaching staff, a leader of the Marian Sodality club, and through his participation in the school’s numerous retreats. The interpersonal skills Ledonne has developed through his school-based experiences have enabled him to build strong relationships within CovCath’s learning community.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Ledonne as a key member of the Covington Catholic Advancement team” said Tara Leen, advancement director. “He brings a passion for advancing our mission and a commitment for cultivating relationships that will support the long-term success of Covington Catholic.”

Ledonne will continue his teaching role for the remainder of the school year as he transitions into the Alumni Director position.

“I am blessed to have been given the opportunity to be the Alumni Director at Covington Catholic,” he said. “I am ready to continue to strengthen the relationship between our school and our alumni. With a Spirit That Will Not Die!”

