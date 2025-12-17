Covington schools liaison named finalist in EverDriven’s inaugural Modern Student Transportion Awards

The Kentucky Department of Education announced that Lori Knochelmann, Covington Independent’s local homeless liaison, has been named a finalist in EverDriven’s inaugural Modern Student Transportation Awards.

This national recognition spotlights district leaders who are advancing safe, reliable and inclusive transportation – especially for students experiencing housing instability.

Knochelmann’s nomination reflects her on‑the‑ground leadership, unwavering advocacy and practical solutions that keep students connected to school with dignity and consistency.

In addition to this honor, Knochelmann recently contributed transportation strategies featured in the second edition of Serving Students Who Are Homeless by Ronald E. Hallett and Linda Skrla (Teachers College Press, 2025).

This contribution further elevates Kentucky’s voice in national best practices for students experiencing homelessness. Knochelmann’s expertise strengthens statewide efforts and offers actionable guidance to educators and liaisons across the country.

