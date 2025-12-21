CVG offers sound tips on how to make your holiday flights more pleasant

CVG is expecting busy passenger traffic throughout the holiday season that officially started Friday but runs through January 4. If you are planning a trip by air, here are some tips on what to expect:

Outlook

• Passenger volume is expected to be up by 2% compared to last year’s December holiday travel

• About 450,000 passengers are expected to travel through the airport Dec. 19-Jan. 4.



• Today is one of the busiest travel days of the season; next busiest travel day is expected to be Saturday Dec. 27.

• The busiest time for departures is expected to be between 5 and 7 a.m.; arrivals remain steady from mid-morning through 11 p.m.

• Top destinations based on advance booking information: Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Boston, Fort Myers, New York, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Dallas

Travel tips



• Check CVG’s holiday blog for a roundup of CVG holiday information, including the schedules for free gift-wrapping and live holiday music.

• All passengers are advised to arrive in the TSA line at least two hours before a flight within the US and three hours before an international flight.





• Check TSA’s website for what you can bring through security.

• TSA recommends not bringing wrapped gifts through the security checkpoint, as there is a chance agents will need to unwrap them.



• Remember the 3-1-1 rule for carry-ons: Any liquids must be 3.4 ounces or less, with all liquids fitting in a one-quart bag, one bag per passenger.

• For those who have both CLEAR and TSA pre-check, the security checkpoint now offers CLEAR eGates, which speeds up the security screening process by using biometric software to match the traveler’s facial image to their identity document and boarding pass.

• Visit cvgairport.com to view expected TSA wait times, parking availability, and food options. Chick-fil-A has moved to a more spacious location in the food court, allowing for an expanded menu that now includes entrée salads. Our newest restaurant is Urban Crave in Concourse A. Passengers should contact their airline in advance if they need special assistance such as wheelchair assistance.

• CVG offers parking reservations in the CVG Terminal Garage, CVG ValuPark, and CVG Economy Lot. Visit CVG Parking|Find Your Perfect Spot & Book Now!|CVG Airport to reserve a spot.



• Please wait in the Cell Phone Lot if you are picking up someone at the airport. You will not be able to wait at curbside. Curbside is reserved for active loading and unloading only.

CVG Airport Authority