Early Christmas for Point/Arc’s Commerical Laundry with new ironing system and new washers

By Andy Furman

Point/Arc

It was an early surprise. But, it was something that was on Paul Berleman’s wish list.

Berleman is the General Manager of The Point/Arc’s Commercial Laundry, and he wants to increase his capacity.

And, an early stop by Santa to Dayton’s 216 Lindsey Street – was the answer.

“We were in need of a Powerhouse Chicago 6-Roll GT Iron,” the 60-year-old Colerain High grad said. “We got it.”

The Chicago 6-Roll GT Iron Powerhouse with multiple heated cylinders for drying and ironing large volumes of linen, offering speeds up to 2,000 pounds/hour with advanced controls and efficiency was just what the doctor – or Berleman — ordered.

“This iron runs both sheets and pillowcases,” says Berleman who was named General Manager of The Point/Arc’s Commercial Laundry in October. “With the auto-feed, we can now do some 400 sheets an hour.”

That is music to the ears of the 24 full-time and 10 I/DD – individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities – who work in the laundry.

There is more. Six brand new Milnor washers appeared as well, with a 400-pound capacity.

“A Milnor washer,” Berleman explained, “is a durable, high-efficiency commercial or industrial laundry machine, known for its rugged construction and advanced water/energy -saving features. They are used for large-scale operations like hotels, hospitals, and industrial laundries to provide superior cleaning with lower operating costs.”

Simply perfect for the Point/Arc’s Commercial Laundry, as they service The Hilton, Hyatt, Lawrenceburg Casino, Doubletree and other local businesses.

“We pick up and deliver their sheets and pillowcases,” says Berleman, who has been in the laundry business for close to 40 years.

The Point Commercial Laundry joins The Point Perk Coffee Shop, and The Point Apparel Company as social enterprises for the now 54-year-old nonprofit organization. The Commercial Laundry was established in 1996.

The mission of The Point/Arc – to help people with disabilities achieve their highest potential educationally, socially, residentially, and vocationally. More than this, The Point/Arc has been an organization that identifies gaps in services and provides care and support to fill these gaps – even when government funding sources are not available.

“I love the mission of The Point/Arc,” Berleman said, “We launder for a cause – not for profit.”

And they keep it clean.