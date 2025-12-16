First medical marijuana dispensary, The Post Dispensary, opens in Kentucky in Beaver Dam

By Melissa Patrick

Kentucky Health News

Kentucky’s first medical marijuana dispensary officially opened Saturday, Dec. 13, nearly one year after it became legal in the state on Jan. 1.

The Post Dispensary, located in Beaver Dam, a small city in Ohio County, opened at 10 a.m. with plans to stay open until supplies ran out.

People traveled from across the state to be among the first customers, Avery Catalano reports for WBKO News in Bowling Green.

“The most severe condition that I’ve been suffering with is trigeminal neuralgia … And I’ve actually had two brain surgeries for it,” Samantha Beeney, a customer at The Post Dispensary, told Catalano. “I came here today hoping that I could get medical marijuana to decrease and hopefully eliminate my need for opioid pain medication.”

Kentucky’s law limits medical marijuana to state residents living with at least one of six qualifying medical conditions, including cancer of any type or form, epilepsy and other intractable seizure disorders, chronic or severe pain, multiple sclerosis, muscle spasms and spasticity, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and chronic nausea or cyclical vomiting syndrome.

The Post Dispensary is supplied by the tier 1 cultivator Goeing Blue LLC, which is doing business as Farmtucky. It’s licensed as a cultivator in Jessamine County, Aaron Mudd reports for the Lexington Herald-Leader. A tier-1 cultivator license enables growing operations of up to 2,500 square feet. Mudd also provides a list of medical marijuana businesses that have received recent site inspections, which includes another dispensary in Ohio County and one in Boone County.

In a separate article, Mudd reports on the state of cultivators in Kentucky, reporting that VS Kentucky Ops, a Lexington-area medical marijuana cultivator that holds a tier 2 license good for up to 10,000 square feet of growing space, based in Nicholasville, is the latest to receive approval from the state to commence operation. It plans to be fully functional by spring.

Trump seeks to reclassify marijuana

Meanwhile, The Washington Post reports that President Donald Trump is expected to direct regulators to reclassify marijuana as a Schedule III drug, similar to some common prescription painkillers, according to six people familiar with the discussions.

The Post writes: “The president is expected to seek to ease access to the drug through an upcoming executive order that directs federal agencies to pursue reclassification, the people said. The move would not legalize or decriminalize marijuana, but it would ease barriers to research and boost the bottom lines of legal businesses.”

Marijuana is currently classified as a Schedule I substance, a classification that deems the drug to have a high potential for abuse and no accepted use for medical treatment.

Click here to learn more about Kentucky’s medical marijuana program, including a list of the more than 40 dispensaries that have been licensed across the state.