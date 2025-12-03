Groundbreaking set for first single-family homes at Covington central riverfront neighborhood

The City of Covington will mark a major milestone in the transformation of its riverfront, as Funke Real Estate Group breaks ground on the first single-family homes to be constructed in the Covington Central Riverfront neighborhood.

The groundbreaking ceremony — hosted by Jodi Funke, President of Funke Real Estate Group — will take place on Tuesday, December 9 at 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Russell Street and Stewart Alley, across from the new Russell Park promenade.

Funke Real Estate Group, a Covington-based company and graduate of the women-focused business incubator Aviatra Accelerators, will become the first women-owned development company to break ground in the reimagined riverfront district. The firm is leading the development of Block A, which will ultimately include 10 single-family homes and two corner mixed-use buildings.

The first home to rise in Block A will be a 2,588-square-foot, three-story residence featuring three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and a rooftop deck.

“With this project, we are not just building homes – we are helping shape a new vibrant, walkable community where people can truly live, work, and thrive,” Funke said. “This groundbreaking represents our commitment to creating beautiful modern housing that strengthens Covington for generations to come.”

The groundbreaking marks an important step forward for the 23-acre development site located just west of Madison Avenue and north of 4th Street.

