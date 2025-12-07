Heather French Henry to host tours of Behringer-Crawford’s ‘White Christmas’ exhibit December 13

Snowflakes shimmer, big-band music swings, and the tap-dancing joy of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas fills Behringer-Crawford Museum this holiday season. Guests have a rare opportunity to explore the exhibit with someone who knows the film’s stars and legacy firsthand — Miss America 2000 Heather French Henry.

On Saturday, December 13, Henry will lead two guided tours of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas: The Exhibit, sharing behind-the-scenes stories, costume secrets and insights into the Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati talent who helped make the movie a beloved holiday classic, including Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen.

Henry’s personal connection to White Christmas began with its iconic leading lady, Rosemary Clooney. As a longtime preservationist and founder of the Rosemary Clooney House Museum in Augusta, Kentucky, Henry grew up in the same small river town Clooney’s family called home. During her year as Miss America, she formed a close friendship with Rosemary, even joining her on NBC’s Lighting of the Rockefeller Christmas Tree broadcast.

As she guides guests through the exhibit, Henry will share anecdotes such as how Clooney felt about those famous sequined gloves and fun facts about co-star Vera-Ellen, whose dazzling dancing performance was paired with a dubbed singing voice. Visitors will walk away with a fresh appreciation for this timeless musical favorite.

All tours are included with museum admission.

Guided tour schedule:

• Wednesday, December 10, 2–3 p.m. (Museum staff-led)

• Saturday, December 13, 11 a.m.–12 p.m. (Guided by Heather French Henry)

• Saturday, December 13, 1–2 p.m. (Guided by Heather French Henry)

• Friday, December 19, 2–3 p.m. (Museum staff-led)

Guests can also enjoy the 34th annual Holiday Toy Trains, featuring more than 30 interactive buttons that bring miniature scenes to life. Before leaving, visitors can browse the BCM gift shop to find Heather French Henry’s handmade White Christmas charm bracelets and ornaments, inspired by her love for the film and fashion design.

The experience is part of Holly Jolly Days, a season filled with festive exhibits, performances and family fun at BCM. Explore the full schedule at bcmuseum.org/holidays.

Regular museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. The museum will be closed Christmas Eve and Day and New Year’s Eve and Day. It will be open for special holiday hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 19 and Monday, December 22 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, December 29.

Admission is free for BCM members and children under age 3; $9 adults; $8 seniors 60+; $5 children ages 3-17. Wednesdays are Grandparents Days: one grandchild admitted free with each paying grandparent.

Behringer-Crawford Museum