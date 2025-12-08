IT services provider C-Forward welcomes Erin McKinley in new leadership support role

Covington-based managed IT services provider C-Forward has announced Erin McKinley has joined the organization as executive assistant, a newly created position supporting the company’s continued growth and operations.

In the role, McKinley will support the leadership team – primarily the CEO – and contribute to company-wide initiatives across marketing, community engagement, administrative support, and special projects.

“I’m honored to join the C-Forward team and step into the fast-evolving world of IT,” said McKinley. “I’m looking forward to bringing my experience in service and building new connections with our team, clients, and partners.”

McKinley comes to C-Forward from the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber), where she served in a similar role and continues to volunteer and serve on the Northern Kentucky Young Professionals committee.

McKinley spent more than a year at the NKY Chamber, providing her with a formative experience and giving her a front-row seat to the incredible work happening across the region. Through supporting business leaders, community initiatives, and regional partnerships, she developed a deeper pride in Northern Kentucky and a stronger appreciation for the impact local organizations have in moving the community forward.

“Erin brings a strong background and clear leadership potential to this new role,” said Brent Cooper, CEO of C-Forward. “Her initiative, attention to detail and versatility will make a meaningful impact across the company.”

McKinley is a graduate of Thomas More University (TMU), where she earned a degree in business administration and was recognized as the top student in her department during her sophomore, junior, and senior years. During her time at TMU, she was a member of the dance team and studied abroad in France, England, and Japan.

McKinley resides in Covington with her husband. In her free time, she enjoys painting, puzzling, watching Bengals football, and eating good food.

“Erin is a welcome addition to the C-Forward team,” said Brian Ruschman, president of C-Forward and fellow TMU alum. “I’m excited to see how this new role takes shape, and I’m confident she’ll help strengthen our operations and support the momentum we’re building as we continue to grow.”

C-Forward