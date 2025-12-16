Kenton Co. PVA Darlene Plummer becomes first in KY to achieve Residential Evaluation Specialist

Darlene Plummer, Kenton County Property Valuation Administrator, becomes the first and only PVA in 120 Kentucky counties to achieve the Residential Evaluation Specialist (RES) Designation.

The RES is to recognize professionalism and competency in the valuation of residential property and is awarded by the International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO). IAAO is a global community of diverse mass appraisal professionals advancing fair and equitable property appraisal.

“Earning this prestigious designation demonstrates the commitment the office and I have to continuing education, which is paramount to our responsibility of fair and equitable property assessment,” said Plummer.

“I am proud and humbled to receive this recognition and pledge to continue to pursue the best skills to serve the residents of Kenton County.”

Plummer is also the only PVA in Kentucky to achieve the Assessment Administration Specialist (AAS) Designation through the IAAO.