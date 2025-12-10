Kenton County Sheriff ‘Chuck’ Korzenborn decides to step aside early, after 26 years service

By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

The longest-serving sheriff in Kenton County history, Charles ‘Chuck’ Korzenborn has announced that he will be stepping aside at the end of this year.

Korzenborn’s term does not end until the end of 2026. Kenton County Judge-Executive Kris Knochelmann has 30 days from the date of Korzenborn’s retirement to appoint an interim sheriff but doesn’t play to take that long.

Knochelmann said he has spoken to Korzenborn, understands his plans, and will announce the interim appointment to the sheriff’s office by the end of December.

“Chuck Korzenborn has served his community so long with high integrity with the best interests of his community always first. What an amazing career and an amazing human being,” said Knochelmann. And, he added, “what stories he has to tell.”

Korzenborn cites the recent passing of his “beloved wife, Ruth,” his partner for 62 years, as part of the reason for his early retirement.

“I have spent much time in reflection. Ruth devoted her life to our family and to serving others and her loss has remminded me that there is a season for every part of life, including public service.”

Korzenborn said it has been the “honor of my life” to serve as sheriff and lauds his team at the sheriff’s office.

“I have never taken (their) confidence for granted and have been grateful for the deputies and staff who have stood “shoulder-to-shoulder with me,” he said.

“I remain confident in the dedicated men and women of the Kenton County Sheriff’s Office and the future of our country. I also believe that leadership must be intentional about preparing the next generation to carry the work forward.”

To that end, Korzenborn also formally endorsed Jude Hehman, currently mayor of Fort Mitchell, as his successor.

Hehman had already announced his intention to run for sheriff in the next election.

“I have known Mayor Hehman for many years,” he said. “I have know his family for over 75 years and have watched Jude lead Fort Mitchell with tranparency, common sense, and with a strong commitment to public safety.

“I am confident he will continue with the traditions and success that we have built with the Kenton County Sheriff’s office.”

Korzenborn left his family’s automotive repair business to run for Kenton County sheriff in the late 1990s and is the longest-serving sheriff in Kenton County’s history.

