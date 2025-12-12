Kentucky coach Mark Pope confident competitive Cats’ pirit will carry over from practice to games

By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

Kentucky coach Mark Pope hasn’t lost faith in his team’s potential and thinks the best is yet to come.

“It hasn’t translated (from practice to games) yet, but it will,” Pope said following the Wildcats’ 103-67 win over North Carolina Central on Tuesday night that ended a two-game losing streak. “Yet is the most powerful word; it is the best word in the English language. It’s three letters that are super powerful and it hasn’t translated yet, but it will. It will. We will be so proud of this team. We’re not yet, but we will be.”

Kentucky (6-4) has yet to defeat a high-profile team this season but will get an opportunity to end the 0-4 skid against Indiana Saturday.

Pope, who admitted that he’s done a “poor job” of getting “that competitive spirit” out of his team, is hopeful a breakthrough will come sooner rather than later.

“We will get it out and we are gonna find it or we are gonna die trying,” he said. “It’s there. We’ve just got to get it and find a way to do it. We’ve got to get guys outside of themselves and we’ve got to get guys living and dying for this team and in this gym, with this fan base in these games and in competitive games, when things go bad, we have to be able to tap into that.

“So far, I’ve done a poor job of listening to that from our guys and nobody is more surprised about that than I am. That’s not going to stand.”

Kentucky freshman guard Jasper Johnson added there hasn’t been a noticeable difference in the team since an exhibition win over top-ranked Purdue on Oct. xx.

“I feel like we are just trying to compete and we’re learning each other,” he said. “We had a long summer of preparation, so coming to the first game of the year, we were all excited and energized.

“Different things can impact the game of basketball, but I feel like we’re all working, and practicing really hard, just trying to get better.”

In ‘awe’

North Carolina Central coach LaVelle Moton was elated for the opportunity to play against the Wildcats on Tuesday night. The self-proclaimed basketball historian was “a little in awe when I saw Jack “Goose” Givens.

“I had to run and give him a hug and all those things, and cheerleaders gave me a shirt, so I appreciate that,” he said.

Moton jokingly said he provided the Wildcats a unique gift during the 2009-10 season.

“I sent y’all a kid, that’s like a nephew of mine by the name of John Wall, so I think he more than worth a shirt, so I expect a lot more of these for Christmas,” he said with a smile.

Gametime changes

Kentucky has announced time changes for upcoming games. The team’s contest at Alabama on Jan. 3 will tip off at noon and be televised on ESPN. A home game is set for 9 p.m. against Oklahoma on Feb. 4 on ESPN2.