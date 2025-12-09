Kentucky drivers reminded to plan ahead, ‘drive sober or get pulled over’ this holiday season

Kentucky law enforcement organizations across the state will be supporting the nationwide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign running from Dec. 10 through Jan. 1.

“As we get ready to celebrate Christmas with family and friends, let’s do everything we can to keep our neighbors safe,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Make the choice to drive sober or plan ahead to protect both yourself and our neighbors.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), December drunk driving deaths are at their highest nationwide in 15 years. The agency also notes that even one drink can impair driving; at a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.02, visual functions and multitasking abilities begin to decline.

“Every year, lives are regrettably lost for something that was 100% preventable because someone chose to get behind the wheel impaired,” said Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray. “There’s no shortage of options to stay safe, like designating a sober driver, calling a rideshare, or finding another safe ride. Protect yourself, your passengers, and everyone sharing the road this holiday season.”

Over the last five years in Kentucky, there have been 448 impaired driving-related crashes, resulting in 192 injuries and 13 deaths, during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

To prevent impaired driving-related tragedies this holiday season, KYTC recommends the following:

• Before festivities begin, plan a way to safely get home at the end of the night. • If impaired, use a ride-booking company or taxi, call a sober friend or family member or use public transportation. • If you see an impaired driver, safely pull over and contact law enforcement. You may dial the KSP toll-free line directly at 800-222-5555 or call 911. • If you know people who are about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to their destination; and • Wear a seat belt. It is not only the law, but also the best defense against an impaired driver. Buckling up helps prevent injury and death if involved in a crash.

The “Drive Sober” campaign is funded by NHTSA and distributed to law enforcement agencies through each state’s highway safety office.

For more information on drunken driving, visit kentuckyhighwaysafety.com.

Kentucky Office of Highway Safety