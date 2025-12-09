Kentucky Heritage Council seeks nominees for statewide historic presentation awards

The Ida Lee Willis Memorial Foundation is cslling for nominations for the 2026 Ida Lee Willis Historic Preservation Awards, celebrating excellence in historic preservation efforts.

Community members, organizations and stakeholders are invited to submit nominations for exceptional projects and individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to preserving Kentucky’s collective heritage through personal responsibility, investment, advocacy, volunteerism, building partnerships, public involvement, lifelong dedication or significant achievement.

Hosted by the Ida Lee Willis Memorial Foundation in partnership with the Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office, the awards ceremony will be held in May 2026.

Award Categories:

• Ida Lee Willis Memorial Award goes to the individual who has demonstrated outstanding dedication to the cause of historic preservation in the Commonwealth. Last year, Meme Runyon was honored for her lifetime of hands-on preservation and policy advocacy, including the listing of the Nitta Yuma Historic District and numerous properties along Louisville’s Upper River Road.

• Preservation Project Awards honor outstanding examples of building or site rehabilitation, restoration and adaptive reuse. The 2025 project awards went to 109 Main Street (Cadiz), The Kirby House (Harrodsburg), The Crawford House (Perryville), WigWam Village No. 2 (Cave City) and the Morris Dry Goods Building (Glasgow).

• Service to Preservation Awards recognize individuals, organizations, nonprofits, public officials, financial institutions, news media, volunteers and others whose contributions have had a positive impact on preserving historic and prehistoric resources. In 2025, these included D. Scott Clark (Newport) and Dixie Hibbs (Bardstown).

• Grassroots Preservation Awards are given at the selection committee’s discretion and celebrate those who have committed their time and resources to successfully take on a challenge that addresses a preservation issue at the local level. Last year, this was presented to United Way of the Bluegrass for the Marksbury Family WayPoint Center at the historic Palmer Pharmacy.

Why Nominate? Nominating an individual or project for a Historic Preservation Award is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate those who have made significant contributions to preserving our heritage. It also raises awareness of the importance of historic preservation within our community.

How to Nominate: Visit the Kentucky Heritage Council’s website to review submission requirements and submit a completed nomination form, narrative description and supporting photos and documentation.

The submission deadline is March 27, 2026.

Nominations can be submitted in three different ways:

• Submit via Google Form

• Email the nomination form and documentation to jpeacheeharris@ky.gov

• Mail the nomination form and documentation to: Kentucky Heritage Council, State Historic Preservation Office, The Barstow House, 410 High Street, Frankfort, KY 40601, ATTN: Ida Lee Willis Awards

Kentucky Heritage Council