Kentucky’s courts, retail federation warn of scams involving gift cards — don’t be a victim

As holiday shopping ramps up, the Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts and the Kentucky Retail Federation are reminding consumers to beware of scams.

“Criminals often pressure people to buy gift cards to resolve a supposed arrest warrant,” said Darren Allen, manager of the Division of Court Security at the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC). “These schemes typically begin with a call, text or email that claims immediate payment is required to avoid arrest or legal action.

“Scammers try to create panic and push people into quick decisions,” Allen said. “Courts and law enforcement will never ask anyone to pay fines or fees with gift cards. If you get a message like that, stop and check before acting.”

The AOC’s scam alert webpage explains common fraud schemes tied to courts and law enforcement.

Some schemes also use fake delivery notifications or fraudulent links sent during periods of increased online shopping activity, says a recent news release. The webpage includes a short video on tactics used to obtain money and personal information, county-specific jury service information, a fraud fact sheet and instructions on reporting suspicious activity.



Shoppers may find extra security precautions on gift cards, such as protective packaging and enhanced purchase processes, said Tod Griffin, president of the state retail federation. “Just know these steps are in place to ensure that all the recipients on your holiday list are able to enjoy those special gift cards they receive,” Griffin said.

Administrative Office of the Courts