Lawrence & Associates offers free ‘Arrive Alive’ Uber vouchers for New Year’s Eve

Lawrence & Associates, a law firm specializing in personal injury and car accident cases, is once again helping keep the roads safe on New Year’s Eve by offering free $25 Uber vouchers to residents in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

Now in its second year, the firm’s “Arrive Alive” campaign is part of an ongoing initiative to promote road safety, prevent drunk driving, and protect drivers and their communities during the holiday season. The firm aims to top last year’s number, when 696 people signed up for a free Uber ride.

The Uber vouchers will be available to residents 21 and older and can be used between9 p.m. on December 31 and 4 a.m. on January 1. Registration for the free vouchers is now open and available on a first-come, first-served basis, limited to one per household.

To claim a voucher, residents can visit lawrencelaws.com/arrive-alive-2025 and follow the instructions to receive their unique Uber code.

“Every year, too many families start the new year facing the devastating consequences of impaired driving,” said Justin Lawrence, Managing Partner at Lawrence & Associates. “We at Lawrence & Associates want to do our part to change that. Offering these Uber vouchers is a simple way to help people make safer choices and ensure that everyone gets home to their loved ones.”

The “Arrive Alive” campaign underscores Lawrence & Associates’ commitment to community safety and legal advocacy. Through this annual effort, the firm aims to reduce alcohol-related accidents during the holidays and encourage responsible decision-making behind the wheel.

Other community initiatives from the firm include the Wills for Cops program providing free wills to law enforcement; sponsorships of family events like the Easter Eggstravaganza and CASA Fun Run; environmental support through the Newport Parks Renaissance Commission; and partnerships with Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati, and Redwood, among others.

The firm has offices in downtown Cincinnati and in Fort Mitchell.

Lawrence & Associates