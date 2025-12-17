Leadership Kentucky celebrates graduation of Class of 2025, including six from Northern Kentucky

Leadership Kentucky recently celebrated the graduation of its Class of 2025 with leaders from across the Commonwealth recognized for their accomplishments and classmate Darren Dannelly honored with the 2025 Lisa Murrell Award.

Since its founding in 1985, Leadership Kentucky has equipped graduates with an enlightened and informed perspective, empowering them to serve in their communities and companies as catalysts in the unified effort to improve the State.

During the ceremony, Darren Dannelly, President and CEO of the Center for Courageous Kids, was recognized as the recipient of the 2025 Lisa Murrell Award. The Center for Courageous Kids is a fully accessible camp dedicated to enriching the lives of children navigating medical conditions.

The Lisa Murrell Award is presented annually in loving memory of Lisa Murrell, a member the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2008. Selected by their peers, the award recipient is a current class member who embodies the spirit of Lisa: Courage, Compassion, Dedication, and Selflessness.

In choosing Dannelly, his classmates said, “Darren’s spirit has quietly strengthened our class in the same way he has long served the Center for Courageous Kids, with humility, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to others. Whether supporting children and families through his work with the Center for Courageous Kids or encouraging classmates throughout our Leadership Kentucky journey, Darren consistently shows what it means to lead with courage, kindness, and selflessness, embodying the legacy of Dr. Lisa Murrell in every way.”

“I have had the pleasure of spending the last seven months with these leaders and have been so impressed with their engagement, leadership skills, and interest in learning about our Commonwealth with its numerous opportunities as well as challenges,” said Janice Way, Leadership Kentucky president and CEO. “Through the Leadership Kentucky program, they have gained tremendous insight, experienced Kentucky in a unique way, and built lasting relationships that will serve them well for many years to come. And, this year, we had the opportunity to recognize one of our state’s leaders, Darren, and we look forward to witnessing his impact in the years to come.”

The class of 2025 included 52 participants representing a variety of public and private sectors. Leadership Kentucky congratulates the following:

• Todd Alcott, City of Bowling Green, Warren County

• Kelly Armour, Owensboro Health, Daviess County

• Whitney Austin, Whitney/Strong Organization, Jefferson County

• Cheryl Besl, BE NKY Growth Partnership, Kenton County

• Kenny Boyd, Baptist Health System, Inc., McCracken County

• Christina Briggs, UK HealthCare Kentucky Children’s Hospital, Fayette County

• Troy J. Broussard, AARP, Jefferson County

• Candra Bryant, Hanna Resource Group, LLC, Fayette County

• Kenneth Calloway, Century Aluminum Company, Ohio County

• Alisha D. Chaffin, Private Family Office, Fayette County

• Caroline Clark, Louisville Gas & Electric and Kentucky Utilities (LG&E/KU), Jefferson County

• Miranda Click, Pikeville Medical Center, Inc., Floyd County

• Elizabeth Combs, Whitaker Bank Corporation of Kentucky, Fayette County

• Tatum Dale, U.S. House of Representatives (Congressman Andy Barr), Fayette County

• Darren Dannelly, Center of Courageous Kids, Allen County

• Adam Fields, Norton Healthcare, Jefferson County

• Renee Fister, Murray State University, Calloway County

• Jeremy Frankforther, Fifth Third Bank, Jefferson County

• Andrew Gillette, Goodwill Industries of Kentucky, Jefferson County

• Jordan Haney, Thoroughbred Engineering, Fayette County

• Jennie Haymond, Madison Co. Attorney’s Office & Davis & Haymond, P.S.C., Madison Co.

• Lauren Hogan, Associated General Contractors of Kentucky, Franklin County

• Lauren Holder, Office of the Speaker- Commonwealth of Kentucky, Franklin County

• Jamie Johnson, Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation, Daviess County

• Jesse Johnson, Community Trust Bank, Boyle County

• Megan Johnson, Aetna Better Health of Kentucky, Pike County

• Dennis Kennedy, Dressman Benzinger LaVelle, PSC, Kenton County

• Shea Luna, Stites & Harbison, PLLC, Anderson County

• Ryann Mabry, Planters Bank, Inc., Christian County

• Hank Mangeot, AT&T, Jefferson County

• Nika Mathis, Mago Construction Company, LLC, Nelson County

• Peggy Meriedeth, City of Barlow, KY, Ballard County

• Shannon Moody, Kentucky Youth Advocates, Jefferson County

• Gwenda Motley, Bell Hooks Memorial Fund, Christian County

• Elizabeth Griffith Mudd, Kentucky Lake Economic Development, Marshall County

• Wes Needham, Duke Energy, Kenton County

• Michael Ramage, Murray State University, Calloway County

• Adam Roland, CHNK Behavioral Health, Kenton County

• Dusty Roll, AEP Kentucky Power Company, Boyd County

• Brenda Russell, God’s Pantry of Pulaski County, Inc., Pulaski County

• Kathey G. Sanders, Kentucky Historical Society Foundation, Franklin County

• Sonia Sanders, Kentucky State University, Franklin County

• Brady Shultz, Kentucky Community and Technical College System, Montgomery County

• Christy Spitser, CHI Saint Joseph Health, Laurel County

• Andrew Steele, Boyd County Tourism and Convention Bureau, Boyd County

• Ben Stinnett, BFW/Marcum Engineering and Consulting, Calloway County

• Jamie Thacker, East Kentucky Network, Floyd County

• Christa Turner, Humana, Shelby County

• Kenneth Webb, Republic Bank, Kenton County

• Lori Werth, University of Pikeville, Pike County

• Damon Williams, University of Kentucky, Fayette County

• Tami Wilson, Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Boone County

Leadership Kentucky joins together a diverse group of leaders, with a variety of career accomplishments and volunteer activities, to gain insight into complex issues facing the state. In a series of seven monthly, three-day sessions held at various locations throughout the state, participants meet with Kentucky leaders and explore the state’s resources and opportunities. The leadership curriculum educates participants on Kentucky’s rich cultural heritage and unique diversity.

The year’s program ran June through December and took the class across the state: Berea in June, Pikeville in July, Paducah/Eddyville in August, Louisville in September, Bowling Green/Hopkinsville in October, Northern Kentucky in November, and Central Kentucky in December. The sessions covered topics ranging from business and economic development, racial equity and social justice, arts and tourism, natural resources and the environment, education, healthcare, agriculture, and government.

Nominations and applications for the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2026 will be available online at leadershipky.org in January 2026.