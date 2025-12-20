Midwest Equipment Manufacturing announces plans for $15 million expansion in Maysville

Midwest Equipment Manufacturing Inc. this week announced plans to invest $15 million to expand its operations in Maysville and create 66 jobs.

The company plans to expand operations at its Maysville facility, which will serve as a new hub for manufacturing and help alleviate labor shortages and production backlogs affecting other locations.

“As part of the ongoing renaissance of residential and commercial activity in the city’s east end neighborhood, the city of Maysville is pleased to express its full support for the relocation of Midwest Equipment Manufacturing to Maysville,” said Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill. “We remain committed to sustaining the positive momentum within our community and are excited to not only retain 16 valuable manufacturing jobs in our city but also welcome the creation of an additional 66 positions through Midwest Equipment Manufacturing’s expansion.”

The company’s strategy includes continued production of existing product lines while relocating several key operations to Maysville. The Tru-Cut Mower product line and the 500 Series Brown Bear Composter will be moved from Thorntown, Indiana, to Maysville.

Following that, the company’s Trac Vac Lawn Vacuums, Tru-Cut Reel Mowers, Brown Bear Aerator, Broyhill Golf Course Equipment, Packer Brothers Plate Compactors, Power Tek Rental Wood Chipper, Load and Pack Refuse Equipment and Arrow Master Concrete Breaker product lines will also be transitioned to the new facility. Alongside these relocations, the Midwest Equipment Manufacturing team will focus on increasing sales of current product lines and introducing new products across both existing and relocated lines.

“We are excited to move the Tru-Cut Mower production to Maysville,” said Dan Kallevig, president of Tru-Cut Mowers. “I have been to Maysville a few times in the past few months, and I am very impressed with the kindness of the people I have met.”

Midwest Equipment Manufacturing is a family-owned enterprise led by Dan and Renee Kallevig, who bring together over 23 years of experience in the manufacturing industry. The company’s passion lies in building efficient processes and revitalizing American manufacturing. What began over 20 years ago as Packer Brothers Inc., primarily focused on the import of products from China and assembly in the United States, has evolved into a multifacility operation committed to production of high-quality, American-made equipment. Today, the Kallevigs operate three facilities – in Dakota City, Nebraska; Brooten, Minnesota; and Thorntown, Indiana.

