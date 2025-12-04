Newport’s Donovan Macario-Avila named 2025 Governor’s Scholars Program Hal Smith Scholar

The Kentucky Governor’s Scholars Program has announced Donovan Macario-Avila, a student at Newport High School, has been named the 2025 Harold H. “Hal” Smith Scholar.

The recognition honors one outstanding Governor’s Scholar from Northern Kentucky each year and celebrates the legacy of Harold H. “Hal” Smith — an educator, leader, and advocate for student success across the Commonwealth.

Hal Smith, a native of Newport, dedicated his life to education and leadership. After graduating from Newport High School and Centre College, where he excelled in academics, athletics, and campus life, Smith went on to serve as dean of admissions and vice president at Centre College, vice president for development at Muskingum College, and president of the University of Pikeville.

Smith later led the Governor’s Scholars Program Foundation as president for a decade, helping expand opportunities for Kentucky’s brightest young minds.

The Harold H. “Hal” Smith Scholar designation reflects Smith’s lifelong commitment to empowering students and building community through education. It is awarded to a student who exemplifies the values Smith championed: leadership, service, academic excellence, and a dedication to making a positive impact.

Donovan Macario-Avila was selected from among Northern Kentucky scholars who participated in the 2025 Governor’s Scholars Program, held across three campus sites in Kentucky. Macario-Avila’s selection as the Hal Smith Scholar recognizes not only his achievements but also his potential to lead and serve in the spirit of Smith’s legacy.

A certificate commemorating this honor will be presented to Macario-Avila on Friday, December 5 at 12:30 p.m. at Newport High School, along with background information about the Harold H. “Hal” Smith Scholar initiative.

The Governor’s Scholars Program (GSP) is a five-week residential summer experience that brings together Kentucky’s rising high school seniors. Since its founding in 1983, GSP has been dedicated to developing the Commonwealth’s next generation of civic and economic leaders by nurturing both intellect, character, and leadership.

More than just an academic program, GSP offers an immersive environment where students are encouraged to think boldly, lead with purpose, and engage deeply with the world around them. Through classes, leadership seminars, and community-building experiences, scholars grow not only as students but as thoughtful, compassionate citizens ready to make a difference.

GSP is offered at no cost to participants. Funding is made possible through the commitment of the Governor and the Kentucky State Legislature, along with contributions from corporations, foundations, civic groups, alumni, and families, ensuring financial barriers never stand in the way.

