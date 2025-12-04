Northern Kentucky Water District earns KEMI’s Destiny Award for 14th straight year

The Northern Kentucky Water District was recently presented with the 2025 Kentucky Employers’ Mutual Insurance (KEMI) Destiny Award for outstanding commitment to workplace safety. This is NKWD’s fourteenth consecutive year receiving the award.

“At the Northern Kentucky Water District, safety is central to who we are, and it shows in the actions we take every day. Achieving this honor for the fourteenth consecutive year reflects our steadfast commitment to a safe workplace,” said NKWD President/CEO Lindsey Rechtin. “Our Board repeatedly invests in our safety program and supports safety initiatives for our employees. Safety is so engrained in our culture that it is one of our key values.”

Organizations that earn the KEMI Destiny Award effectively demonstrate to KEMI their ability to manage a formal safety program, provide on-site training and regular safety meetings for employees, and display an ongoing commitment to safety from all levels throughout their organizations. KEMI presented the award to 27 of 20,000 policyholders in Kentucky.

“Our Safety Committee leads our efforts to maintain a safe, responsive workplace by meeting regularly to address concerns and support accident and injury prevention,” said Brad Murphy, NKWD Safety Administrator. “Safety is a priority for our entire team.”

NKWD is guided by its vision of a better community through safe, sustainable drinking water. A team of approximately 181 team members serve water to nearly 300,000 people in Campbell and Kenton Counties, and portions of Boone, Grant, and Pendleton Counties. With a service area of nearly 300 square miles and approximately 1,330 miles of water main, NKWD is the largest water district in Kentucky and the Commonwealth’s third largest water provider. NKWD operates three water treatment plants with a combined treatment capacity of 64 million gallons of water per day. NKWD’s system includes 13 pump stations and 19 water storage tanks.