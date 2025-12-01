One present at Christmas always keeps giving — a family pet, and local animal shelters may be a place to start

By Jennifer Jahn

NKyTribune reporter

Whether we want to admit it or not, presents are a part of Christmas. And, like family traditions, gift-giving looks different from home to home. There are the expected gifts, the surprise gifts, the long-anticipated gifts, and the gifts that offer an experience. But there’s one present that can be all of these at once — and truly keeps on giving – a family pet.

According to the Shelter Animals Count organization, “December, in particular, stands out as a time when shelters often see an increase in adoption numbers,” with many shelters using this time of giving as a way to bring attention to animals who need a home.





Northern Kentucky has a few local shelters bringing the Christmas spirit to their shelters to help their furry sojourners find forever homes.

Kenton County & Pendleton County

Kenton County, in Covington, and Pendleton County Animal Services, in Butler, are part of the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope.

Through the Bissell Pet Foundation both shelters are able to waive adoption fees for animals 6+ months. There are over 300 shelters in 44 states participating this year. Animals are given immunizations, dewormed, flea/tick preventative, and spayed or neutered.

Kenton County’s event will take place from December 2-15. Their hours are Tuesday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m..

Pendleton County’s event will take place from December 1-15. Their hours are Monday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Boone County

Boone County Animal Services is hosting a Paw-liday Open House. The shelter is located in Burlington. There will be holiday treats, photo-op, toy drive, and meet-and-greet with adoptable cats and dogs. If you bring a new, unwrapped toy for their toy drive the adoption fee will be waived. All toys will go to local children.

Their adoption fee includes spay/neuter, vaccinations, parasite treatment (as needed), microchip, registration, Boone County license, free health check with one of their participating veterinarians, and adoption kit.

The event will take place at the shelter on December 6, from 1 p.m.-3 p.m.. Boone County has invited all to come by to enjoy and share in the holiday fun.

Campbell County

The mission of Campbell County Animal Services is to provide services and information which safeguard public health and safety while promoting responsible pet ownership, to humanely house and care for animals in its charge, to protect the animals of the community from abuse and neglect, and to end the euthanasia of healthy adoptable animals.

Adoption Policy: Campbell County Animal Services does not require an adoption application. Instead, it uses an adoption counseling approach. You should go to their facility for a meet and greet and an Adoption Counselor will help match you with a new pet. Call 859 635 2819 Ext. 0 for information. The facility is located at 1989 Poplar Ridge Road, Melbourne, and is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.



Pet Prudence

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals recommends only adopting a pet for a family member if they have expressed a long interest in owning a pet. Parents should be ready to assume some responsibility for the pet, as they teach their child how to care for the newest member of the family. Also, be sure that your calendar is clear to help acclimate to your new four-legged best friend and them to their new family.

As Christmas comes around, local shelters are reminding the community that the greatest gifts aren’t always wrapped in ribbon. Through festive adoption events, Northern Kentucky’s animal services are working to match loving families with the pets. For those prepared to welcome a new companion, this season offers an opportunity to give a gift that truly lasts—one that brings joy not just on Christmas morning, but for years to come.