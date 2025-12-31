Political notes: Boone County Judge Executive Gary Moore formally files for reelection

Boone County Judge Executive Gary Moore has formally filed his paperwork to run for re-election.

“As the only candidate in this race who is a lifelong Northern Kentuckian, Boone County isn’t just where I work; it’s my home,” said Moore. “My career has been, and continues to be, dedicated to improving the quality of life for our residents, from continued investments in public safety and our infrastructure, lowering property tax rates to one of lowest in the region, and protecting our rural land and green spaces.”

Moore has expressed his committment to delivering innovative solutions that make a difference in residents’ everyday lives. In the last five years alone, he has supported efforts to secure over $200 million in federal and state funding to build new roads, interchanges and pedestrian facilities throughout the county.

Moore has lobbied and assisted in drafting legislation allowing counties to create Transportation Improvement Districts. Boone County was the first in the Commonwealth to do so. The action positioned the county to secure $1.6 million in state funding for a turn lane project near Walton-Verona schools, and effectively helping to relieve taxpayer burden in funding infrastructure improvements.

Strategic planning is a key component and responsibility of the Judge/Executive, and Moore has said he plans to continue to fight for and protect green spaces. During his term, over 4,600 acres in Boone County are preserved and roughly 58% of acres are zoned agricultural.

Moore is a strong advocate for Western Boone County. Recognizing its unique needs, he continues to champion critical investments in water infrastructure and emergency services while protecting rural land. His focus will continue to be on protecting our rural communities and their unique heritage, and ensure growth opportunities align with our county’s rural characteristics and best serve our residents.

Keeping Boone County safe has always been a priority of Judge Moore’s. From the merging of the Boone County Police Departments with the Sheriff’s Office, funding one of the first School Resource Officer programs in the Commonwealth, appointing Sheriff Les Hill to continue the legacy set by Mike Helmig, and ongoing investments in public safety – including funding an additional 10 deputies over 2025-2026 – Judge puts the safety and protection of our residents first.

In his next term, Judge Moore has said priorities will include projects like the new 911 Dispatch Center, a new Computer Aided Dispatch system (the software that effectively connects first responders to residents in need), a more conveniently located and efficient facility for Water Rescue, and continued utilization of new technologies and regional partnerships to keep residents safe.

Residents across Boone County rely every day on services that make their lives a little easier and safer, from getting roads cleared after snowfall, convenient and free recycling services and ample parks and recreation opportunities. Judge Moore takes great pride in being a state leader in the delivery of these and many other day-to-day services, and the regular recognition County employees receive for their hard work and strong customer service.

Moore said he will also continue to focus on securing ongoing investments to ensure our teams have the resources and support they need to complete this important work, including on-going repair and maintenance of county roadways; and offering new recreation opportunities, such as playgrounds, pickleball courts and new sport facilities for our youth and adults.

“We have achieved so much together and built a community people want to be part of – a county that is now in the enviable position to be selective about the opportunities that come our way,” said Moore. “As we look toward the future, we must protect our county’s legacy and keep making Boone County a great place to live, work and raise a family for generations to come.”

Gary Moore/Boone County Judge-Executive