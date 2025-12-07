Political Notes: Candidates – Jay Fossett, Amy McGrath, Tarris Horton, Lianna Nguyen

(Editor’s note: As the time for official filing for public office for the 2026 May primary has now opened, this is one of an occasional roundup of filings. Watch the NKyTribune for more filings to come, until the filing closes on January 9.)

Jay Fossett — Covington City Council

Jay Fossett, a former Covington City Manager and City Solicitor and current City Administrator in Dayton, has filed to be a candidate for the Covington City Council race.

The City of Covington will transition from a City Manager government to a City Council government on January 1, 2027, which will increase the size of the city’s legislative body from five members to seven members.

“I believe the City of Covington is in a solid place right now, with a strong city staff, mayor, and city commission,” Fossett said. “I believe my background, experience, and training would complement this team and allow me to pursue my retirement passion project – serving the City of Covington.”

Fossett will retire as Dayton’s City Administrator at the end of next year after five years. In addition to serving as either a full-time city administrator or city attorney for 13 years, Fossett has been practicing as a lawyer for nearly 40 years, including 10 years as an adjunct law professor at Salmon P. Chase Law School. Prior to law school, he worked as a journalist at the Louisville Courier-Journal, The Kentucky Post, the Cincinnati Enquirer, and other publications.

Fossett, along with the late Patrick Crowley, founded Strategic Advisers, LLC, a public relations and public affairs agency, where he was a partner for 12 years, including time as managing partner. Fossett obtained a master’s degree in Executive Leadership and Organization Change from Northern Kentucky University in 2010.

“IMy experience in local government, as a lawyer specializing in municipal law, operating businesses in the private sector in Covington, and serving on several Covington-related boards and organizations make me uniquely qualified to serve the city’s new legislative body, the Covington City Council,” Fossett said.

Fossett’s family’s roots and connections to Covington run deep. His grandparents owned Schmidt-Beuttel Bakery at 253 Pike Street from the late 1800s through the 1930s in a building that still stands today. Other family members operated plumbing and insurance businesses on Pike Street as well as a tavern at 26 E. 5th Street. William Beuttel Jr., his mother’s uncle, served as a Covington City Council member during the 1930s and led a reform effort to address corruption in city government. Beuttel later served as Covington’s mayor from 1940 through 1943. Fossett served as Covington’s first full-time City Solicitor from 2001 to 2005, then as its City Manager from 2005 to 2009.

Amy McGrath — U.S. Senate

Amy McGrath, retired Marine fighter pilot and barrier-breaking combat veteran, is a candidate for the U.S. Senate in Kentucky’s 2026 race.

McGrath, who lives in Northern Kentucky, pointed to ongoing threats to democratic institutions, the influence of President Donald Trump on Washington politics, and the impact those dynamics have on Kentucky families.

“Kentuckians deserve someone battle-tested and ready to fight for them on day one. I’ve spent my life stepping up when the mission was tough and the stakes were high, gone toe-to-toe with Washington insiders and their special interests, and I know what it takes to build a campaign that can truly compete. Twice now, we’ve built one of the strongest grassroots operations Kentucky has ever seen, and this time we’re poised to complete the mission.”

During her 20-year Marine Corps career, McGrath flew 89 combat missions against al-Qaeda and the Taliban, becoming the first woman in the Marine Corps to fly a combat mission in an F/A-18. She has previously run races for the U.S. House and Senate in Kentucky. More recently, she started Honor Bound, Inc., a nonprofit committed to leadership development for women with a service background and encouraging those women to run for elected office. She also founded several pro-democracy organizations.

Kentucky has not had an open Senate seat since 2010. McGrath called this race a “tremendous opportunity for Kentuckians” to elect a senator who will fight for their future,” McGrath said.

“The balance of power in the Senate is on the line. Washington politicians have broken promise after promise: on lowering prices, on protecting health care and on standing up for veterans. What’s happening isn’t normal, it’s dangerous,” McGrath said.

Other candidates who are seeking the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Sen. Mitch McConnell include democrats Charles Booker, Dale Romans, Logan Forsythe, Joel Willett and Pamela Stevenson. Republicans who have announced include Daniel Cameron, Nate Morris, and Michael Faris.

Tarris ‘Troy’ Horton – Dayton City Council

Tarris Horton is seeking re-election to the Dayton City Council, citing strides in improving the community. He sites two specific projects: Project 1099: A transformative summer program that engaged eight boys from fifth to seventh grade, teaching them essential life skills, and new Pickleball Courts.

Horton emphasizes that he is not done yet. “It’s hard to get everything done in one year. Now that I’ve gotten my feet on the ground and understand how the budget works, I’m ready to push forward with new initiatives,” he said.

Horton plans to prioritize bringing Campbell Media to Dayton, a public access television and communications outreach initiative. He believes that this resource will empower the community by providing access to essential information, broadcasting government meetings, and equipping residents with the tools for content creation.

“We have a bolstering economy and a school board and city council working side by side to ensure a bright future for our children.

“I plan on being a Dayton City Council member as long as the community elects me. I see the need for this voice, and I’m enjoying being a representative who reflects the diversity of our town,” Horton said.

Lianna Nguyen — Boone County Commission

Lianna Nguyen, founder of Lianns’s Nail Academy, a state-certified trade school that helps students acquire licensure, is running for the Boone County Commission. She is also a licensed Real Estate agent. She says many of her graduates are now business owners in Kentucky.

She advocated for the passage of a bill that passed in the 2024 legislature that allowed Kentuckians and transfer licensees to take the state test in a multilingual option and added layers of protection for licensees in the state. She was appointed to the Kentucky State Board of Cosmetology and is vice chair. She is an advocate for the beauty industry and its important role in the state’s economy and looks for new pathways to job creation.

Nguyen considers herself a problem-solver, says she can handle “pressure and juggle multiple careers — and has a wide-ranging understanding of Northern Kentucky and Boone County.”

(Editor’s note: For candidates, send your official notice of candidacy and a photo to news@nkytrib.com to be included in these listings in the future.)